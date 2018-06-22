Edinburgh distillery set to open gin botanical garden

An Edinburgh distillery is poised to launch the UK’s first and only working gin botanical garden.

Nestled at the foot of the Pentland Hills on the edge of the Capital, The Old Curiosity garden will offer gin lovers the chance to explore the botanicals behind their favourite drink within the 7.5 acre setting of the popular Secret Herb Garden plant nursery.

From Tuesday 26th June, visitors can watch the hand-picking and drying of the garden’s flowers through to distilling of the drink itself.

The garden will be packed with a thousand juniper bushes, complemented by 500 herbs and floral varieties such as scented lemon verbena, geraniums, irises and roses. Based in Edinburgh, The Old Curiosity’s co-founders, Scottish herbologist Hamish Martin and mixologist Steve Ross, say the gin garden is the ultimate tribute to nature’s magic.

The opening of the gin garden will coincide with the launch of two new seasonal, limited edition gins. Bringing to life a selection of summery flavours, The Old Curiosity’s Geranium & Mallow and Damask Rose will be available in a limited range of just 500 at Harvey Nichols.

Speaking ahead of the opening Mr Martin, said: “All the work that we do at The Old Curiosity Distillery and at the garden is made with the highest respect and love for nature.

“Since launching our gin range, we’ve been striving to open the distillery to the public and share with them the wonderful environment we’re blessed to work in and the passion that characterises every single one of our activities.

“We can’t wait to welcome gin and nature lovers to the UK’s one and only gin garden!”

