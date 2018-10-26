Edinburgh fish restaurant rated among world’s best by Lonely Planet

A top seafood chef, a respected fishmonger and an enviable location on the city’s shore has proved the perfect recipe as Newhaven Harbour’s newest restaurant earns a place in the hallowed pages of the number one travel book publisher.

The Fishmarket has netted a plaice as one of the ten Best New Food Experiences in the world in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2019 guidebook.

The new listing puts the restaurant amongst some of the most highly regarded in the world including René Redzepi’s two-michelin starred Noma in Copenhagen and Peruvian high-altitude dining at Mil, with views of Inca ruins in a venue run by one of the World’s 50 Best Chefs.

A joint venture between renowned chef and Rick Stein’s former head chef, Roy Brett of Ondine and Gary Welch of Welch Fishmongers, the restaurant opened in May.

Director of The Fishmarket, Roy Brett said: “We’re very excited to have been named in the Best New Food Experiences list in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2019.

“Our team has been working hard since we opened in May and it’s great to see that our food and restaurant have been recognised in this way.”

The premises were built from scratch on the grounds of the former fish market on Newhaven Pier, where merchants and fish sellers would ply their trade in the 19th century.

The Fishmarket’s interior design pays homage to its Victorian heritage which the guide says “makes an idyllic setting” to enjoy lobster, oysters and champagne, or a more traditional fish and chips supper.

“It’s fantastic for us to be able to share the very best Scottish seafood at The Fishmarket with customers from nearby and further afield. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for their continued support since we opened our doors earlier this year,” added Gary Welch, Co-Director of The Fishmarket.

This is the first time the travel giant has included restaurant listings in the Best in Travel guide as a nod to food and drink being an intrinsic part of travel and also to enable travellers to discover the most delicious foodie hotspots around the world.

It describes The Fishmarket, which offers freshly cooked fish suppers to sit in or takeaway, oysters and high tea, as an endeavour “years in the planning”.