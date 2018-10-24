Edinburgh restaurant named as one of the 10 ‘Best New Food Experiences’ in the world

Edinburgh has a wealth of popular restaurants offering a range of delicious dishes, but one in particular has now been dubbed one of the 10 ‘Best New Food Experiences’ in the world.

The Fishmarket at Newhaven Harbour was given the honour in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2019, which is an annual collection of the best travel destinations, trends, journeys and experiences to have in the upcoming year.

The Fishmarket at Newhaven Harbour was given the honour in Lonely Planets Best in Travel 2019, which is an annual collection of the best travel destinations, trends, journeys and experiences to have in the upcoming year

This is the first time a restaurant list has been included in the travel authority’s best selling Best in Travel.

Lonely Planet have included restaurants this year in order to enable travellers to discover the most best and most delicious foodie hotspots around the globe.

The guide states that: “The world is not just your oyster, in 2019 it’s a smorgasbord of delicious discovery.”

Among the best in the world

The Fishmarket opened in May of this year, being a joint venture between renowned seafood chef, Roy Brett of Ondine in Edinburgh and Gary Welch of Welch Fishmongers.

The Edinburgh foodie hotspot offers a range of delicious food. including freshly cooked fish suppers to sit in or takeaway, oysters and high tea.

The restaurant has been ranked amongst some of the most highly regarded restaurants in the world, including Noma in Copenhagen and The Civilisations Supperclub in London.

Director of The Fishmarket, Roy Brett said: “We’re very excited to have been named in the ‘Best New Food Experiences’ list in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2019. Our team has been working hard since we opened in May and it’s great to see that our food and restaurant have been recognised in this way.”

“It’s fantastic for us to be able to share the very best Scottish seafood at The Fishmarket with customers from nearby and further afield. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for their continued support since we opened our doors earlier this year, ” added Gary Welch, Co-Director of The Fishmarket.

The full list of restaurants included in the ‘Best New Food Experiences For Travellers in 2019’ can be found online.