Edinburgh restaurant to hand out free porridge to mark World Porridge Day

An Edinburgh cafe and restaurant is celebrating World Porridge Day next Wednesday by handing out free mini pots of the country's national breakfast.

Hungry commuters and visitors to the capital can kick start their day with a bite-size portion of the warming superfood at The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant in the Scottish National Gallery, between 9am and 10am on the day.

Porridge with fruit. Picture: Scottish Cafe & Restaurant at the Scottish National Gallery

Restaurant owner Carina Contini said: "Scots are made of strong stuff. Porridge has fed our people, our kings and our armies for centuries.

"Breakfast should be a time savoured. There is something truly special about a decadent bowl of Scottish porridge first thing in the morning.

"We want to mark World Porridge Day by encouraging people to celebrate Scotland’s national breakfast dish on us."

For people looking for a more sumptuous porridge option from the Scottish Cafe menu, classic porridge varieties also include seasonal berries and Contini Kitchen Garden berry compote, banana and butterscotch, as well as ‘power porridge’ made with golden linseeds, flax seeds, flaked almonds, dried cranberries and a dash of maple syrup. Prices for the luxurious porridge options vary.

Located within the Scottish National Gallery on The Mound, The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, high tea, and Sunday brunch.

The independent, family-run eatery won the top ‘Sustainable Business Award’ at the Catering in Scotland (CIS) Excellence Awards earlier this year. The venue was commended for its strong commitment to sourcing locally produced food and drink, as well as a proactive waste-reduction strategy and training initiatives that encourage employees to consider implementing sustainability options and best practice.

Carina and her husband, Victor, also own the award-winning Contini George Street and Cannonball Restaurant & Bar on Castlehill in the Royal Mile.

For more information on The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant, visit www.contini.com/scottish-cafe-and-restaurant

