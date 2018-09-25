Edinburgh's Las Iguanas restaurant launches new seasonal menu

Summer may be at an end but the fiesta is only just getting started at the Las Iguanas restaurant in Edinburgh's George Street.

The Latin American restaurant chain's new autumn/winter menu has launched today and boasts 12 delicious new dishes alongside classics such as fajitas, enchiladas and burgers. Guests will also be free to choose from 14 refreshing new cocktails on the drinks menu.

The Jackfruit Burrito. Picture: supplied on behalf of Las Iguanas

Restaurant bosses say their menu has been carefully curated by a team of highly skilled and passionate chefs who bring to life a range of interesting flavours from across Latin America, using quality ingredients which are cooked from scratch.

New dishes include Peruvian Smoked Salmon Tiradito, smoked salmon dressed in tiger’s milk - a dressing made with lime, ginger and Amarillo chilli. Other tasty options include the Copacabana Chicken, a spiced masa fried chicken with a spicy Amarillo aioli. For main courses, try the Brazilian Carne de Sol, a slow-cooked salt cured beef top rib served with cassava mash (a buttery manioc root mash), cassava crisps, winter greens and a rich beef and caramelised onion jus.

There are also a range of vegetarian and vegan dishes to choose from, with Las Iguanas being Vegetarian Society approved. New to the menu are the vegan nachos with non-dairy cheese, as well as the delicious smoked chipotle pulled jackfruit burrito, served in a beetroot tortilla.

Desserts to try include the Brazilian Brigadeiro which combines malted nuts, chocolate ganache and vanilla ice cream, inspired by the team’s travels to Brazil. Another standout new pudding is the vegan chocolate coconut tart, served with a scoop of delicious dairy-free coconut ice cream.

Among the new cocktails on offer is the Guava Caipirinha, made from Las Iguanas' own Magnifica Cachaça, lime, guava, chartreuse and sugar. For those on the soft drinks, try the Rio Crush, described as a "memory of summer" that is made with grapefruit, passionfruit and cranberry.

Las Iguanas offers 2 for 1 deals on a range of drinks - an offer available every day.

It's also worth trying out the "bubbly brunch," a two course meal (starter and main) with either four glasses of prosecco or 4 pints of beer for £24.95 per person. This offer takes place every Sunday between 11am and 5pm.