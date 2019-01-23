Former Scottish rugby stars create Six Nations cocktails

Former Scottish rugby pros have teamed up with The Ivy on the Square to create six new cocktails – one representing each country competing in the Six Nations

Created in collaboration with The Garden Shed Drinks Company, an environmentally-friendly business co-founded by Scottish Rugby professional Ruaridh Jackson and former Scottish international player Ryan Grant the drinks will be available at the city centre brasserie throughout the duration of the Six Nations, from Friday, 1 February to Saturday, 16 March.

Using their signature Garden Shed Gin and their newly released limited edition Côte-Rôtie Aged Gin, which is the first of its kind, each cocktail has a distinctly national flavour.

Ruaridh said: “As a professional rugby player, it’s fantastic to be able to combine my passion for the sport with my newest venture, gin distilling. I have worked closely with the bar team at The Ivy on the Square to create cocktail recipes that not only showcase our gins, but also pay homage to each of the teams in the Six Nations.”

Scotland and Ireland’s cocktails are both inspired by their Celtic heritage with a new twist on two classic drinks, a Penicillin and an Irish Derby.

The Scottish Thistle, £9.75, is a blend of Côte-Rôtie Aged Gin and Naked Grouse whisky with ginger, lemon and honey, while Ireland’s Irish Clover, £11.25, mixes Côte-Rôtie Aged Gin, Redbreast whisky, Antica Formula and whisky barrel bitters.

The Garden Shed Drinks Company’s signature gin is used to make England’s refreshing English Rose, £8.75, along with other quintessentially English ingredients including Pimms, cucumber and elderflower cordial.

The Ivy on the Square’s Welsh Daffodil cocktail, £9.50), also uses Garden Shed Gin, shaken with sloe gin, lemon juice, lavender syrup and egg white.

Customers will also be able to try cocktails inspired by France and Italy during the Six Nations. The French Iris, £11.75, is based on a classic French 75, whilst the Italian Lily, priced at £10.95, completes the line-up with a delicious blend of Côte-Rôtie Aged Gin, Barolo Chinato vermouth, Campari and whisky barrel bitters.

In addition to the limited-edition cocktails, which will be available throughout the whole tournament, The Ivy on the Square will also be whipping up a special Six Nations-themed dessert on match days.

Over the Line, a rugby-ball shaped chocolate ganache shell filled with mint mousse, vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce, will be available for nine days throughout the tournament for £10.95.

The Ivy on the Square’s Bar Manager, Jon Niemi, said: “I always look forward to the Six Nations tournament as it brings such a buzz to Edinburgh.

“The cocktails we have created really capture the spirit of each nation, and are the perfect way to show your support for your team. We have used the finest ingredients to create some really unique cocktails with Garden Shed Drinks’ two fantastic gins.”