Greggs vegan sausage rolls: Where can I buy one in Edinburgh?

The arrival of a vegan sausage roll at Greggs has caused quite the stir - but where can you get your hands on one?
Not all of the Greggs branches are stocking the plant-based snack. Here’s every store selling vegan sausage rolls in Edinburgh.
Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, EH6 6JJ
Waverley Mall, EH1 1BQ
21 South Bridge, EH1 1LL
74 Nicolson Street, EH8 9DT
A popular product
The launch of the brand’s vegan sausage roll follows strong consumer demand, including a petition for an alternative to the pork-based classic by PETA more than 12 months ago. It was signed by more than 20,000 people.
The pastry is similar to the original, crisp and fatty – though not made with butter, obviously, but vegetable oil – and inside is a “bespoke Quorn filling”. It costs £1.