Greggs vegan sausage rolls: Where can I buy one in Edinburgh?

The arrival of a vegan sausage roll at Greggs has caused quite the stir - but where can you get your hands on one?

Not all of the Greggs branches are stocking the plant-based snack. Here’s every store selling vegan sausage rolls in Edinburgh.

The now famous vegan sausage roll from Greggs (Photo: Greggs)

Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, EH6 6JJ

Waverley Mall, EH1 1BQ

21 South Bridge, EH1 1LL

74 Nicolson Street, EH8 9DT

A popular product

The launch of the brand’s vegan sausage roll follows strong consumer demand, including a petition for an alternative to the pork-based classic by PETA more than 12 months ago. It was signed by more than 20,000 people.

The pastry is similar to the original, crisp and fatty – though not made with butter, obviously, but vegetable oil – and inside is a “bespoke Quorn filling”. It costs £1.