Here's how you can still get your hands on original recipe Irn-Bru

Ever since the makers of Irn-Bru changed the formula of the product in January, fans of the fizzy drink have been begging AG Barr to ditch the sugar tax-friendly version.

Back then, a 'Hands off our Irn Bru' petition attracted tens of thousands of signatures, there were countless reports of people stockpiling bottles and cans of the famous soft drink, and for weeks social media was awash with users venting their dismay.

Ten months later, it seems some are still willing to pay extortionate prices to get their hands on the original recipe - and that's led to some savvy sellers flogging it on eBay.

Indeed, a quick search of the internet auction site shows stacks of original recipe Irn-Bru for sale, with prices ranging from the reasonable to the ridiculous.

• READ MORE: 15 things you (probably) didn’t know about Irn-Bru

One seller is offering 24 330ml glass bottles of original Irn-Bru for £69.99, while another cheeky punter is trying to flog a pre-sugar tax can for £5,000, claiming it had one careful previous owner - Hollywood star Gerard Butler.

Another eBay user is selling a two litre bottle of the orange stuff for £8.99, topped with a whopping £13.75 postage.

So, if you're desperate to get your hands on 'elusive' original recipe Irn-Bru, eBay has you covered.