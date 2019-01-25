Hugo Southwell to host special Six Nations pre-match event

Rugby legends will attend pre-match day experiences for Scotland home games at Gaucho during the Six Nations tournament.

Hosted by ex-Scotland captain Hugo Southwell, each event at the St Andrew Square restaurant, which includes a four course meal and drinks reception, will hear former rugby stars give their personal insight into how the game will play out.

The stars are yet to be revealed but similar events in London have confirmed England and British & Irish Lions Roger Utley and England World cup winner, Trevor Woodman.

Starting at 10am with coffees and pastries, the drinks reception will be followed by a traditional sausage platter and choice of rib eye or Lomo fillet steak.

The pre-match experience, tickets price at £95, will be available for Scotland v Ireland on February 9 and Scotland v Wales on March 9.

Gaucho opened on Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square in November 2017 but its future was plunged into uncertainty in July last year when the company faced administration.

However, the 16-restaurant chain, and 750 jobs were saved when banking groups Investec and SC Lowy bought Gaucho out of administration.

And now, with new owners and Martin Williams, founder of the group of M branded dining venues, at its helm, the chain are confident about a positive future.

The contemporary Latin American restaurant was established 24 years ago, and has evolved from its classic offering of prime Argentinian steaks to incorporate new dishes.

