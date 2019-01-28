In pictures: 10 of the most haunted pubs and bars in Scotland

WHITE HART INN (Edinburgh): Punters at this Grassmarket bar have reported having reported a number of strange occurrences, a pair of tourists even managed to capture a pic of what they think might be one of the ghosts.
DORNOCH CASTLE HOTEL (Dornoch): The castle, now a hotel, which dates back to the 15th century, is said to be haunted by a sheep rustler named Andrew McCornish who was imprisoned at the castle and later hanged for his crimes.
THE ARCHES (Glasgow): The former nightclub is now home to a streetfood hall and brewery bar, but it is also home to a ghost of a 'young girl in antiquated clothing', who was spotted by actors who had performed there.