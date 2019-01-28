DOUGLAS JOHNSTONE- SMITH, MANAGER OF THE WHITE HART INN IN THE GRASSMARKET SAYS STRANGE THINGS HAVE BEEN GOING ON IN HIS PUB. A KEEN HISTORIAN HE CLAIMS THAT SINCE HE HAS BEEN LOOKING INTO THE LIVES OF THE EDINBURGH CORPSE DEALERS BURKE AND HARE HE HAS REALISED UNUSUAL OCCURANCES. HE THINKS THAT BURKE AND HARE USED TO COME INTO THE TAVERN TO POSSIBLY LOOK FOR THEIR VICTIMS BEFORE TAKING THEM BACK TO THEIR LODGINGS TO MURDER THEM, THOUGH THERE IS NO DEFINITE PROOF OF THIS.

In pictures: 10 of the most haunted pubs and bars in Scotland

These pubs and bars have a spirit or two that can’t be found on the gantry.

With such a rich history of wars, deaths and other such tragedies, it’s no surprise that Scotland is considered to be one of the most haunted countries in the world.

THE DROVERS INN (Inverarnan): This traditional pub is apparently so haunted that its website has a section dedicated to its numerous ghosts ' including the accounts of those who have encountered them.
WHITE HART INN (Edinburgh): Punters at this Grassmarket bar have reported having reported a number of strange occurrences, a pair of tourists even managed to capture a pic of what they think might be one of the ghosts.
DORNOCH CASTLE HOTEL (Dornoch): The castle, now a hotel, which dates back to the 15th century, is said to be haunted by a sheep rustler named Andrew McCornish who was imprisoned at the castle and later hanged for his crimes.
THE ARCHES (Glasgow): The former nightclub is now home to a streetfood hall and brewery bar, but it is also home to a ghost of a 'young girl in antiquated clothing', who was spotted by actors who had performed there.
