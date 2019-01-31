Ivy On The Square launches special Six Nations cocktail menu

A popular brasserie on St Andrews Square is collaborating with two Scottish rugby stars to celebrate each competing nation in the Six Nations with a signature cocktail, we sent drinks blogger the Mixolosopher to take a look.

Once again it’s the time of year for bitter cold and friendly rivalries, for men playing with odd-shaped balls and for a wooden spoon that may as well be fashioned into a spaghetti ladle.

Scottish Thistle. Picture: The Ivy

Yes, the Six Nations Tournament starts this week and The Ivy On The Square has scrummed down with The Garden Shed Drinks Company to produce six bespoke cocktails.

Co-founded in Glasgow in 2017 by Scotland rugby internationals Ruaridh Jackson and Ryan Grant, The Garden Shed Drinks Company produces environmentally and ethically-minded small-batch spirits.

Their signature gin and limited-release Côte-Rôtie red wine aged gin have been used by The Ivy to pay homage to the participating countries, with each cocktail named after that country’s national flower.

The Scottish Thistle is a feisty, floral take on the Penicillin cocktail with ginger, honey and blended whisky in addition to the Côte-Rôtie gin, while the Irish Clover mixes the same gin with Irish single malt, Antica vermouth and barrel- aged bitters.

Irish Clover. Picture: The Ivy

The English Rose is a punchy Pimms Cup variation with fragrant elderflower and the French Iris riffs on the French 75 with Garden Shed’s signature gin, lemon juice and champagne. The Welsh Daffodil is a sloe gin sour with a hint of perfumed lavender and, naturally, the Italian Lily doffs its coppola to a classic Negroni.

The cocktails are priced between £8.75 and £11.75 and are available for the duration of the tournament. Should you visit the Ivy on the Square on match days, you can also enjoy their Over The Line dessert for £10.95 – a rugby-themed riot of chocolate, mint and vanilla.

