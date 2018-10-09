Lidl's pop-up gin bar is coming to Edinburgh in November

Edinburgh will play host to Lidl's first ever pop-up gin club next month.

Guests at the Lidl House of Hortus will enjoy samples from the budget supermarket's Hortus Gin range, served by a dedicated team of mixologists who will offer a customised gin and botanical pairing experience.

The Pink Gin Liqueur Lounge. Pic: submitted on behalf of Lidl

The pop-up gin club, which promises visitors an "immersive and Instagrammable experience," is setting up in the city's Castle Street on November 9th and 10th as part of a UK-wide tour which also includes London and Cardiff.

And each guest will receive two free-pour serves from the Hortus range, or other spirits from the retailer's award-winning selection.

What will it be like?

It will begin in the Pink Gin Liqueur Lounge, where Hortus Gin liqueurs including raspberry, rhubarb and ginger, and rose and pomegranate will be available to sample.

Visitors will then be immersed in a sensory botanical garden where they will learn about gin pairings and enjoy a free-pour serve from the signature range including Hortus Artisan Dry Gin, Oriental Spiced Gin or Citrus Garden Gin.

Gin fans will then be able to head up to the Spirits in the Sky bar – featuring a central circular bar and a starry night sky - to enjoy a drink from Lidl’s broader range and get into the festive spirit.

The supermarket says it will be the first ever pop-up gin club from a UK retailer to go on a nationwide tour.

How to get tickets

The Lidl House of Hortus tour is a free, ticketed event. The Edinburgh events will take place from 4pm-10pm on Friday, November 9th and 2pm-10pm on Saturday, November 10th.

Tickets can be booked via Event Brite.

Attendees must have booked their slot and registered via EventBrite in order to gain admission.

Gin lovers can also head in-store from Friday, October 26th when Lidl will be hosting a UK-wide Gin Festival that boasts a selection of more than 32 specially curated gins from across the country.