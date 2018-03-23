Lothian recommends: Five places to enjoy breakfast in Edinburgh

Have your say

THE CAPITAL is bulging with top-notch foodie joints to satisfy every taste and budget and on the hunt for the best spot to gobble up the most important meal of the day, our readers named the breakfast eateries that kick-start their day.

From hearty cooked breakfasts to sweet stacks of pancakes, there is something for everyone.

This one really does what it says on the tin, but by no means is that a bad thing.

Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch

Pleasance-based cafe Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch has a fully vegan breakfast in their repertoire, alongside their popular vegetarian and full Scottish offerings – all for less than £6 each.

If you’re not hungry enough to tackle a full plate, you can go for a filled roll for under £2.

Reader Allan White is a big fan of BBL’s offering. He saidL “The vegan lorne sausage is amazing.

Ian Munro added more love for the vegan sausage.

Alexandra Aitken’s nomination applauded the choice.

She said: “There is a great selection for vegans and non-vegans alike.”

Piecebox

There’s everything you could ever require to start your day at Piecebox, as well as some intriguing extras, such as smoky barbecue beans and sweet potato courgette fritters. The Polwarth eatery is a popular haunt and is regularly packed to the shabby chic rafters. Staff are happy to provide water bowls and dog treats for furry friends.

The Clubhouse

A hugely popular choice is the Clubhouse at Newtongrange Star.

Readers applauded the portions, value for money, service and quality

James Rutherford said: “It has the best breakfast in the Lothians

Helen Rutherford added: “The Clubhouse Newtongrange by a mile. It’s also great value for money.”

City Cafe

Fully decked out 1950s-style diner by day, quirky cocktail bar by night – The City Cafe is a hidden gem just off the Royal Mile.

Breakfast is served all day, every day, and tea and coffee refills are free. It also serves what might be Edinburgh’s best value full fry-up for both meat eaters and vegetarians.

All Mixed Up

Prestonpans’ All Mixed Up cafe has the perfect balance of service and quality ingredients served with love, according to satisfied customers.

Karen Cuthbertson, who voted on Facebook, said: “All Mixed Up has fantastic food and great service.”

Stacie Connelly added: “Always feel so welcome by Lorna and staff.”