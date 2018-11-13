New menu and head chef at Edinburgh's Cucina restaurant on Royal Mile

A new head chef has been appointed at the Cucina restaurant in the Royal Mile's only five-star hotel.

The team at the award-winning restaurant, in the Radisson Collection Hotel, have welcomed Andy McQueen who is bringing Scottish brasserie style dining to the restaurant - and a new menu is now available.

A new pork dish at Cucina. Pic: Supplied by PR.

Andy McQueen brings more than 20 years of head chef experience to the team and is best known for his homemade, locally sourced recipes.

His new recipes are based around fresh Scottish herbs grown in-house in the hotel’s EvoGrow hydroponic, equipment normally only seen in Michelin starred kitchens. Each dish will be meticulously garnished and flavoured by these homegrown herbs.

Highlights of the menu include a venison tartare with wild mushroom sorbet, traditional Scottish Cullen Skink, and a delicious pork fillet with pork belly with mini Stornoway black pudding, apple and red endive (a type of plant with crisp bitter leaves).

For dessert, a brioche bread pudding with beer ice cream and oat tuile is a chef favourite, whilst sticky toffee pudding will tempt those even too full to contemplate dessert.

Andy said: “To be head chef at one of the top hotels in Edinburgh and part of the new Radisson Collection is an honour, I am really excited about this new challenge.

"I look forward to cementing Cucina’s reputation as one of the best restaurants in Edinburgh and to working with the fantastic team here.”

Andy’s former experience includes head chef roles at Malmaison, Carnoustie Golf Course Hotel & Resort and Macdonald Hotels & Resorts.

With entrances on the Royal Mile and George IV Bridge, Cucina is a vibrant restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh, designed by Scottish design duo Timorous Beasties.

Under Andy’s guidance Cucina will cater to all forms of dietary requirements, including serving a vegan afternoon tea – one of the first in Edinburgh.

Visit: Cucina restaurant, Radisson Collection Hotel, Royal Mile, 0131 2206666, www.radissoncollection.com