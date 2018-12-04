Opening date and menu revealed for new Edinburgh fish and chip restaurant

Have your say

Edinburgh-based Vittoria Group have today revealed the opening date and menu for their latest new eaterie, Bertie’s Restaurant & Bar.

Vittoria Group, who own popular restaurants such as La Favorita, Divino Enoteca, Vittoria George IV Bridge and Vittoria on the Walk will open Bertie’s on Victoria Street next Monday.

The 300-cover restaurant is the group’s first foray beyond their Italian food markets, having opened their first restaurant in 1970 in Leith.

The team are busy putting the finishing touches to the 11,000 sq ft restaurant in the former St John’s Church which is expected to create over 50 jobs.

And with less than a week until opening, the new menu at Bertie’s has also been revealed.

Described as ‘affordable,’ the menu aims to reinvent some traditional British ‘chip shop’ dishes and celebrates specialities including fish and chips along with contemporary twists on the chip shop experience - and boasts several light options for under £10.

Traditional British chip shop favourites will be at the heart of the all-day menu, including: haddock and cod suppers; battered pork sausage; wholetail scampi in breadcrumbs; white pudding supper.

Other classics on offer include steak pie with red wine gravy, peas and twice cooked chips, locally produced haggis, neeps and tatties and Malaysian style curry with a selection of fish and seafood.

The menu also features a vegan fish and chips and a variety of vegetarian dishes.

Bertie’s is also offering several Scottish-inspired cocktails, including: Irn Bru Spritz, Barr’s Irn Bru with Prosecco, Aperol and Angostura; Bertie’s Butter Beer, Butterscotch Schnapps topped with Cream Soda; Buckfast Bramble, a combination of Gin and Buckfast.

The restaurant’s social media pages this morning announced a 50 per cent off offer during their soft launch opening week from Monday 10th and Friday 15th December.

For details and bookings visit their sign up pages at bit.ly/Berties-SignUp

Vittoria Group Chairman, Tony Crolla said:“I cannot wait to launch our exciting new restaurant in Edinburgh.

“The capital’s thriving Old Town is the perfect place to continue driving our restaurant business to new and old customers alike. Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar will offer something for everyone visiting the city as well as those locally who have continued to support our business growth through the decades. Next week is a new chapter for my family business as we open the doors to our latest project on December 10th”.

Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar will be open to the public from 12pm on Monday 10th December.

Bookings for Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar are now open.

Visit: www.vittoriagroup.co.uk/bertiesfishandchips/

