Pictures: East Lothian girl, 10, practices ‘piping in’ the haggis for Burns’ Night

A 10-year-old East Lothian girl has been practicing ‘piping in’ the haggis ahead of Burns’ Night on Friday.

Kirsten Goodall is a Primary 6 pupil at Cockenzie Primary School, where she is learning to play the bagpipes in a scheme backed by the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT).

Kirsten and Simon. Pic: Simon Fraser

The trust is supporting lessons to nearly 3,000 young pipers and drummers across 16 council areas in Scotland, and organises the world’s biggest schools pipe band competition that is being held on March 10 this year in Livingston.

Kirsten’s tutor, Pipe Major Lee Moore said: “She is a fantastically talented young piper who picks up tunes very quickly and practices hard.

“There is huge enthusiasm for the pipes and drums and its great to see the SSPDT giving the opportunity to so many young people.”

Drum Major Simon Grant played the role of chef helping Kirsten get the marching pace right.

Kirsten and Simon with the haggis. Pic: Fraser Cameron

