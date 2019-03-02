Reader Recommends: The best places to enjoy pancakes

With Shrove Tuesday just around the corner, we take a look at five of the best places to enjoy a stack of pancakes in the Capital.

Loudons

Loudons was already established as one of the city’s premiere breakfast spots before the eatery opened its second location at New Waverley, meaning there are now two outlets to enjoy Edinburgh’s most impressive stacks.

But with both premises serving up a fantastic menu, it really does not matter which one you go for.

Available at both locations, the superfood pancakes – homemade gluten free pancakes made with an array of energising ingredients including smoked salmon, avocado, spinach, spring onion, quinoa and linseed topped with creme fraiche and herb salad – are the perfect way to enjoy a boost to start the day.

Vesta

Run with the same charitable enterprise background as Social Bite, Vesta has a globally-inspired menu serving up dishes from all over the world – including a superb range of vegan pancakes that can be enjoyed by any diner with a food requirement. The gluten-free stack of pancakes come with sides of coconut yoghurt, maple syrup & mixed berries and there are few better places than in the city than Vesta’s homely atmosphere to enjoy the dish.

Herbivore Kitchen

As the name might suggest, the Herbivore Kitchen is not the traditional place for meat-eaters to enjoy, but the Newington-based eatery has a huge range of dishes to satisfy the strongest meat cravings. In addition to the traditional sweet pancakes – which here includes a gingerbread variety – the cafe also serves up versions made from sweet potato with vegetarian bacon and a rich bechamel sauce – enough to set any hungry Edinburgh diners up for a big day.

Seeds for the Soul

Seeds for the Soul are passionate about creating great eats with a vegan flair and their reputation for reinventing classic dishes with alternatives to animal-based products has already seen them become one of the most popular foodie destinations in the city.

Even the most ardent carnivores could find themselves converted after sampling their delightful dishes and their vegan pancakes, made with cinnamon and coconut, are up there with the best the Capital has to offer.

The Bluebird Cafe

With a menu serving up a hearty fusion of American soul food with a Scottish twist and a blues soundtrack provided by a rotating cast of local musicians, The Bluebird Cafe in Canonmills is as close as the Capital gets to Southern hospitality.

Despite the tiny interior only sitting 14 people, there is no compromise on size when it comes to the fare being served up and the Tennessee buttermilk pancakes – made from a secret family recipe – are a firm favourite with those looking for a sweet start to the day.Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital