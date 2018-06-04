Revealed: Winner of Evening News Chippy of the Year 2018

few chippies taste better than when eaten by the sea – and where better to tuck in to the nation’s favourite takeaway than Porty beach?

The votes have been counted, the chips have been tasted and we can now reveal the popular seaside chippy St Andrews Takeaway has been crowned the Edinburgh Evening New Chip Shop of the Year for 2018.

The team at Dino's who finished 2nd.

Whittled down from 83 to a shortlist of 10, the fish and chip aficionados of Edinburgh cast their votes to decide which takeaway was deserving of a place in the top 3.

St Andrews on Portobello High Street sells the usual fish and chip shop fare of battered fish, sausages, and scampi, but it also caters for special dietary requirements.

Gluten-free batter is available as well as ceoliac-friendly pasta and pizzas.

There is also a wide vast array of less traditional offerings such as kebabs and flame-grilled burgers.

Chip Shop of the year 2018 - ''Third place ''Javit's, Westerhailes

St Andrews also serves up wood-fired oven pizzas, prepared with their own homemade fresh dough and sauce.

Owner Harem Murdochy said that the whole team were delighted to have been voted as the best Chippy in Edinburgh.

“With nearly 100 years in this location we continue to be a popular and very, very busy restaurant.

“But it is the loyalty of our customers that keeps us going and I would like to thank them for recognising our efforts.

“It seems all our hard work has paid off and we are very, very happy.”

Mr Murdochy laughed that he thought they were the busiest fish and chip shop in Edinburgh and customers appreciated the fishmonger-like option for choosing their fish and the beautiful location.

“After we appeared in the top ten this year we have had a lot of people who have seen us in the paper and then come to see what we have to offer.

“We have a counter like in a fishmongers and customers can be reassured the fish is not only fresh but that they are eating what they have chosen.”

Fish and chips fans were quick to vote for St Andrews.

Alan Nelson said the Portobello takeaway was “the best chippy in the area by miles!” And Wattie James Brown said simply “it is awesome.”

Serving the community traditional fish and chips for nearly half a century is Dino’s in Loanhead – who scooped second place in the competition.

The popular takeaway said it is now keeping up with the demand and they now have an extensive menu including freshly baked pizzas, pastas, kebabs, wraps, flame grilled burgers, baked potatoes and nachos all freshly cooked by their chefs to order.

And with a number of accolades under their apron strings already, Javit’s takeaway took third place. The family run takeaway first opened in July 2000, and its third shop has proved popular in Wester Hailes since 2015.

