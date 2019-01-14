Search begins for Edinburgh’s Chinese Restaurant of the Year 2019

We are on the lookout to find the best Chinese restaurant or takeaway of 2019.
Chow Mein or Sweet and Sour? Dumplings or spring rolls? Whether it’s a takeaway or eaten at a restaurant, there’s nothing we Brits love more than Chinese food and with literally thousands of Chinese restaurants and takeaways across the UK, everyone has their favourite.
Now we want you to tell us which of your local Chinese food establishments gets your vote.
It could be because of the freshly cooked food, traditional style dishes or the select and exclusive dishes you find only in the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the great service they provide. We have drawn up a shortlist of Chinese takeaways and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chinese of the Year 2019.
It could be because of the freshly cooked food, traditional style dishes or the select and exclusive dishes you find only in the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the great service they provide. We have drawn up a shortlist of Chinese takeaways and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chinese of the Year 2019.
Closing dates for votes is Saturday, February 2.
You can view our fill shortlist below.
01 Anna’s Takeaway 28 Duart Crescent
02 B & D’s Kitchen 214 Dalry Road
03 Beijing Banquet 17 Maulsford Ave
04 Beijing Banquet 1 Sighthill Court
05 Chef Chi 324 Portobello High St
06 China Palace 27 Bernard Street
07 China Red 30 Grindlay Street
08 China Red 6 New Market Road
09 China Star 6a West Maitland Street
10 Chinese Manor House 2 Glasgow Road
11 Chop Chop 248 Morrison Street
12 Cool Jade 3-4 Downie Terrace
13 Fusion Gourmet 14-18 Lady Lawson Street
14 Hing Tai 23 Montagu Terrace
15 Hung Fung 124 Ferry Road
16 Imperial Palace 36 Inglis Green Road
17 Jade Garden 12 Canon Street
18 Jade Palace 212 Dalkeith Road
19 Karen’s Unicorn 8B Abercromby Place
20 Kweilin 19-21 Dundas Street
21 Kwok 44 Ratcliffe Terrace
22 Lian Pu 14 Marshall Street
23 Loon Fung 2 Warriston Place
24 Loon Wah 8 Meadowbank Place
25 Lucky Buddha 33 Duke Street
26 Lucky Chen 28 Glasgow Road
27 Mr So 42 Portobello Road
28 New Fortune Cookie 129 Liberton Brae
29 New Garden Grove 44 Dalkeith Road
30 New Lee On 4-5 Bruntsfield Place
31 New Xi’an 101 Comiston Road
32 Peach Garden 44 St John’s Road
33 Ping On 26-32 Deanhaugh Street
34 Red Box 51 West Nicholson Street
35 Rice Box 28 Easter Road
36 S.W.S. 8 Stenhouse Cross
37 Sammie Chinese Takeaway 155 Great Junction Street
38 Savour 6 Anchorfield
39 Shangri-La 22 Rodney Street
40 So Good 5 Dundee Terrace
41 So Rice 550 Gorgie Road
42 Stack Dim Sum Bar 42 Dalmeny Street
43 Street of Beijing 37 Home Street
44 Taste Good 67-71 Slateford Road
45 Taste of China 175-177 Gilmore Place
46 Tasty 230a Portobello High St
47 Tasty Noodle 36 Buccleuch Street
48 The Golden Dragon 21 Castle Street
49 The Nine Dragons 144 West Granton Road
50 The Rendevous 10 Queensferry Street
51 Wing Sing Inn 147-149 Dundee Street
52 Wong’s 221-221A St John’s Road
53 Xiangbala Hot Pot 63 Dalry Road
54 Yangs 1B Inverleith Gardens
55 Yocoko Noodle Bar 45 South Bridge
