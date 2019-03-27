Seven of the best places to get pizza in and around Edinburgh
For a long time pizza has been a go-to choice when it comes to eating out.
With the rise of Neapolitan pizza specialists, and American pizza having its own distinct style, there are more options than ever. Here are some of the best in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas if pizza is what you're after.
1. Civerinos
Home of the famous Civerinos pizza, as well as a number of other out-there flavours, this Hunter Square restaurant has topped many a best-of list.