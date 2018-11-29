Six by Nico announce new nostalgic menu - and it’s ideal for Christmas

Six by Nico in Edinburgh have announced their latest theme, and it’s set to take you right back to your younger years.

In the latest offering, Chef Nico Simeone has created a menu filled with fun, laughter and memories, as he has recreated dishes inspired by memories of childhood.

Everyone seems to have a favourite or, in some cases, a most hated dish with which they can recall from childhood. And from Tuesday 11th December – Sunday 19th January 2019 guests will be invited to relive these memories on a trip down memory lane at the two Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Following on from the success of the Glasgow restaurants inaugural ‘Childhood’ tasting menu in 2017, the team have created the ‘Childhood 2.0’ menu that ties us to our past, our heritage, and our memories.

Diners will instantly be transported back to their grandmother’s kitchen, their school canteen or their first overseas family holiday.

Childhood 2.0’s new six course tasting menu includes: crispy lasagne – beef rage, served with aged Parmesan; beef burger – carpaccio, ewes cheese, lettuce and mustard emulsion; pot noodle – chicken noodles with charred sweetcorn, chestnut mushroom, soya and ginger broth; fish finger – smoked salmon cannelloni, pickled cucumber, buttermilk and dill dressing; duck, duck, goose – spiced breast, duck and goose leg croustillant, butternut squash and finally for dessert, cereal milk– cereal milk espuma, crunchy peanut clusters, honey gelee and roasted apple.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “Reliving those fond childhood memories is exactly what we aim to do for all our guests with our ‘Childhood 2.0’ tasting menu.

“There are some food that, even how many years have passed, embody childhood for us and almost everyone has childhood memories of family meals, ranging from holiday gatherings to the ordinary breakfasts, lunches, and dinners – we eat to help re-create that.”

Diners can book a table now for ’Childhood 2.0’.

Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday on Hanover Street in Edinburgh and in Finneston in Glasgow, where each six-course menu will be available from noon to night. The menu at the pretty old school price of £28 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £25 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as childhood theme inspired snack sides.

Nico added: “It is fascinating to discover what memories stay with you and when it comes to food, nothing evokes stronger feelings of nostalgia as your childhood.”

To make a reservation and to book now, visit the Six by Nico website.

