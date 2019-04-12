Six by Nico Edinburgh: Orient Express menu announced for April and May

Have your say

The restaurant, run by Glasgow-native Nico Simeone, has refreshed its menu and called it the 'Orient Express'.

For the last six weeks, Six by Nico has been serving up the taste of Paris.

In a teaser video, the restaurant announced its brand new menu, due to begin on 16 April and lasting until 26 May.

What’s the concept?

The name of the new menu is ‘Orient Express’, with clips from the inside of a train looking out at beautiful views of mountains and Europe.

This is mixed with the names and images of the cities which are used for the inspiration of each course.

The menu takes the diner from Paris, through France, Germany, Italy, and Austria before arriving in Turkey at Istanbul.

What are the dishes?

The first course is inspired by Paris, with a duck liver parfait and brioche bread.

Following that, the menu travels to Strasbourg with a dish featuring truffle, mushroom and hazelnut.

For the third course, there is belly pork and sauerkraut to symbolise Munich, before a sea bass dish representing Milan.

Schnitzel, for Vienna, then follows with the menu ending with a pistachio parfait for Istanbul.

How can I book?

You can book online on the Six by Nico website, but be quick as most Saturdays are already booked out.