Six food and drink pop-ups to try out in Edinburgh this autumn

Pop-up restaurants and bars are all the rage in Edinburgh these days.

Next month, a brand new cocktail village will be setting up at Festival Square in Lothian Road during the Edinburgh Cocktail Week, which runs from October 15-21 and involves over 80 participating venues across the city.

The Cocktail Village will act as the hub of the festival and include 15 pop-up bars from the likes Edinburgh Gin, Grey Goose Vodka, St-Germain, Johnnie Walker, Rumbullion Rum, Belvedere Vodka and Poco Prosecco. Cocktail masterclasses, tastings and live music will also be among the offerings

And if you fancy trying out some other pop-up food and drink venues this autumn, why not visit some of these:

Jones and Son Burgers and BBQ

You'll find this burger pop-up at Century General Store in the Abbeyhill area of the city. Tasty meals on offer range from mushroom burgers and double cheeseburgers with black pudding to buffalo wings. There is also a £2 corkage fee to bring your own alcohol. The opening hours are Friday and Saturday from 6pm-10pm.

Visit: Century General Store, 1-7 Montrose Terrace, EH7 5DJ. To find out more visit the Jones and Son Facebook page

Harajuku Kitchen Street Food

This bistro is based in Bruntsfield and serves up wholesome Japaense food crafted with passion. The street food team regularly serve up delicious Japanese street food at markets and events across Edinburgh. Their most popular dishes include pork and vegetable gyoza (half moon shaped dumplings) and yaki udon noodles. Their pop-up stall can be found at Stockbridge Market every Sunday from 10am-5pm and the Grassmarket market every first and third Saturday of the month.

The team also collaborate with the kitchen at Archerfield Walled Garden in North Berwick every two or three months. They also appear at various festivals across the city and offer private party events and outside catering at events like Scotland rugby internationals.

Visit their website for more details and follow their Facebook page to keep an eye out for their latest pop-ups and events.

​Middle Eastern Pop Up Feast

Taking place for one night on October 20, this has been described by organiser Victoria Anderson as a "one-off pop up dinner extravaganza." The theme is Middle Eastern food and the style is described as low key and casual.

The aim of the evening is to raise awareness of a charity called the Legacy of War Foundation, which provides support to civilians affected by conflict. Tickets for the event are priced at £35 per head and it's a case of 'bring your own booze,' with every penny of profit going to the charity.

It will take place from 7pm-10:30pm on Saturday, October 20 at The Grange Club, Portgower Place, Stockbridge, EH4 1HQ. For more details visit the organiser's event page and their Facebook page

The Pop Up Geeks

Themed bar aficionados The Pop-up Geeks is currently offering a "Hobbit" inspired drinks experience in their cocktail bar in the Edinburgh Arches. Influenced by the works of JRR Tolkein, their East Market Street venue has been transformed from a Victorian archway into a Hobbit hole of Tolkein proportions. An outdoor seating area pays homage to the Shire garden of Bilbo Baggins, with ingredients grown for the on-sale cocktails.

The pop-up bar, which changes its theme every three months, is open until Sunday, October 28.

It is located at 27 East Market Street, EH8 8FS. Visit their website and Facebook page for more details on the latest goings on.

The Distiller's Garden

This new pop-up cocktails experience is on at the former Crawford's biscuit factory in Leith, which is now used as an arts and fashion hub. The Distiller's Garden is a collaboration between The Biscuit Factory and Edinburgh distillery OldPoison, which produces the Selkie Gin that is crafted by mixologist and master distiller, Fabrizio Cioffi. There are just three dates left to visit the event after tonight, with the last one held on Sunday.

Each event will begin at 5pm and it is being held at The Biscuit Factory, 4 Anderson Place, EH6 5NP. More event details can be found here and on their Facbook page

Buck and Birch

For anyone that loves a meal of locally sourced ingredients, then Buck and Birch’s pop up dining experiences in and around Edinburgh will appeal. The idea came from Rupert Waites and Tom Chisholm, who use their extensive foraging knowledge and hospitality experience to host occasional dining experiences inspired by nature throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians

They are currently offering a series of communal dining events, called the Nurture Nature, Eat series, in Portobello. There are three dates left and the first of those is on Saturday night at 7pm.

The dining experience takes place at the Dalriada, 77 Promenade, Portobello, EH15 2EL.

Find out more about the events here or visit their Facebook page