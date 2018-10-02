The best Edinburgh steakhouses - here are 7 to choose from

Edinburgh is home to some of the best steakhouses in the country.

To get yourself salivating, take a look at the offerings from these top restaurants, where you'll be sure to find a succulent piece of steak cooked just to your liking...

Kyloe

Named after the Scots word for Highland cattle, Kyloe describes itself as “Edinburgh’s first gourmet steak restaurant," only serving the best Scottish beef dry aged for a minimum of 28 days.

Located on the first floor of the Rutland Hotel and with excellent views of Edinburgh Castle, diners can sit back in cowhide-upholstered booths and tuck into some of the finest cuts of beef the capital has to offer. Sharers on the menu include the colossal 28oz porterhouse and 21oz Cote de Boeuf, but the individual cuts of rump, sirloin and a 60-day aged ribeye are just as good if you’re wanting to go solo.

Visit: The Rutland Hotel, 1-3 Rutland Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AE, 0131 229 3402 https://www.kyloerestaurant.com/



Los Argentinos

Taking inspiration from the Gauchos – cattle farmers – of South America, Los Argentinos brings a little bit of Latin American flair to the capital’s steakhouse offering.

Table-sized portions of rump, sirloin, ribeye and fillet are served up with small pots of the ubiquitous chimichurri on every table, delivering that authentic taste of Argentina.

You can also opt for combination meals such as the Mar Y Tierra, a fillet steak with grilled prawns served with lemon and grilled peppers.

Visit: 28-30 W Preston Street, Edinburgh EH8 9PZ, 0131 668 3111, http://www.losargentinos.co.uk/index.html



Shebeen

This restaurant offers fresh traditional, homemade and locally sourced South African food with a modern twist.

Their steaks come in two sizes: The Cheetah is a leaner, lighter option for those with a more delicate appetite, whereas the Lion portion is for cuts above 17.6oz

Steaks are matured for at least 35 days and then seasoned with a special steak rub, and the meat is served with fries, portobello mushroom, onion rings and salad garnish.

Visit: 8 Morrison Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BJ, 0131 629 0261 https://www.shebeenbar.co.uk/



STEAK Restaurant

The appropriately named STEAK Restaurant uses traditional methods to bring out the depth of flavour in the various meat cuts, ageing it for between 21 and 35 days depending on the cut.

It certainly leans more towards the fine dining side of things, making it ideal for date nights or larger parties. But there is also a STEAK pre-theatre menu which runs between 5pm and 6:45pm (except Saturdays) where two courses are £21.95 and three courses £26.95 per person.

Visit: 14 Picardy Place, Edinburgh EH1 3JT, 0131 556 1289, https://www.steakedinburgh.com/



Miller and Carter

There are two of these successful chain restaurants in Edinburgh - one in Frederick Street and another at Cramond Brig.

With no less than 13 steaks, M & C offer one of the fullest steak experiences in the city with all of the classics on offer alongside more special cuts like their cuts on the bone and their mammoth 30oz Tomahawk – which you might need a friend or two to tackle.

If you are feeling adventurous and are sharing, then try the Butcher’s Block for two – a variety of steak flavours and cuts including their 30 day aged Fillet 8oz, 50 day aged grain fed Ribeye 8oz, 30 day aged Rump 8oz and brisket stuffed marrow bone.

The restaurant also offers a gluten free menu, as well as a 'date night' menu from 5pm on Thursday evenings.

Visit: 29-31 Frederick Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2ND, 0131 603 6080, www.millerandcarter.co.uk/



Chop House

The popularity of this steakhouse has led to the opening of three different Chop House restaurants across the capital - the original in Constitution Street, another in Market Street and the latest in Bruntsfield.

Their website says to expect the best of British beef served in a stylish setting alongside a range of craft cocktails, beers and wines. It says that beef is "at the heart of the menu" with an in-house butchery, dry ageing fridges and open flame charcoal grills.

Visit: The Leith restaurant is at 102 Constitution Street, EH6 6AW, 0131 629 1919, www.chophousesteak.co.uk/



Gaucho

It says on their website that "you won't find beef anywhere else," with the beef sourced solely from Pampas - an area of Argentine lowlands famous for its fertile soil.

All of the classic cuts are available and range in size from 8oz medallions to 17.6oz portions, although the biggest eaters can opt for more if they so wish. Tasty rarinades range from chimichurri to garlic, parsely and olive oil or red jalapeno chilli with olive oil. You can also choose to garnish your steak with stilton, truffle and black pepper butter or a fried egg.

You can also choose from a real variety of appetising menus including for business lunch, pre-and post theatre or luxury tasting.

Visit: Gaucho Edinburgh, 4A St Andrew Square , EH2 2BD, 0131 278 3410 www.gauchorestaurants.com/restaurants/edinburgh/