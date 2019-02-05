Valentine’s Day 2019: The 10 most romantic Edinburgh restaurants according to TripAdvisor

The 10 most romantic restaurants in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor have been unveiled ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Based on thousands of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor diners, the rankings have been derived from the quality, quantity and recency of reviews combined with the degree to which a restaurant is deemed romantic. This is based on the use of a ‘proprietary algorithm,’ essentially a large scale computerised search which produces results from specific queries.

21212 is among the 10 most romantic Edinburgh restaurants, according to TripAdvisor. Pic: contributed/Shutterstock

Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants, said: “As Valentine’s Day is the biggest date night of the year, we have surfaced a list of TripAdvisor diners’ favourite romantic restaurants in Edinburgh.

“Those who aren’t lucky enough to reserve a table at one of these spots can use TripAdvisor to find other highly rated restaurants that are still sure to impress your significant other.”

Top 10 most romantic restaurants in Edinburgh

1. Restaurant Martin Wishart

The food at 21212 is rated highly

What the TripAdvisor diners say: “The food is out of this world and the service is still the best I have ever had.”

Popular dishes: Halibut ceviche with mango and beetroot macaroon filled with horseradish cream.

Visit: 54 Shore, Edinburgh, 0131 553 3557

2. Rhubarb - The Restaurant at Prestonfield

The food at Restaurant Martin Wishart is rated very highly

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Michelin star restaurant in a spectacular location. The house and the gardens are simply beautiful, the decor is sumptuous, and the service and food are fantastic! A real treat!”

Popular dishes: Chateaubriand and tarte tatin.

Visit: Prestonfield House, Edinburgh, 0131 225 1333

3. Number One at The Balmoral

Rhubarb - The Restaurant at Prestonfield is number two on the list

What TripAdvisor diners say: “The food was basically deliciously edible artwork. The service was excellent and the sommelier was hilarious and very skilled.”

Popular dishes: White chocolate soufflé and wild turbot.

Visit: The Balmoral Hotel, 1 Princes Street, 0131 557 6727

4. Mono Restaurant

What TripAdvisor diners say: “This restaurant is absolutely brilliant. The food through every course from a wonderful amuse bouche selection, bread selection, starter, main course and pudding is superb. Every dish looks brilliant and the appearance completely matches the flavour and taste.”

Popular dishes: Borders lamb saddle with ‘bagna cauda’ (regional Italian sauce), olive oil cake and ox cheek with cauliflower and kohlrabi.

Visit: 85 South Bridge, 0131 466 4726

5. Palm Court at The Balmoral

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Beautiful food in an amazing location with service to match, accompanied by live classical music from a harpist, this is something you simply must do.”

Popular dishes: Pumpkin soup and haggis bon-bon.

Visit: The Balmoral Hotel, 1 Princes Street, 0131 556 2414

6. The Witchery by the Castle

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Wow, what an amazing experience. Opulent surroundings, incredible food and wine made even more special by the top class service from our waiter for the evening.”

Popular dishes: Lobster bisque, haggis and lamb wellington.

Visit: 352 Castlehill, The Royal Mile, 0131 225 5613

7. Gaucho

What TripAdvisor diners say: “My husband and I went here and I was blown away with the whole experience as this is what you get - an experience!!”

Popular dishes: Chateaubriand, mac and cheese and empanadas.

Visit: 4A St Andrew Square, 0131 278 3410

8. Le Roi Fou

What TripAdvisor diners say: “We loved the wilderness. The food was innovative and absolutely delicious and the serving staff really made the experience enjoyable and fun.”

Popular dishes: Steak tartare, chargrilled octopus and watermelon and scallop and white asparagus.

Visit: Flat /8 Forth Street, 0131 557 9346

9. Castle Terrace Restaurant

What TripAdvisor diners say: “I just love this place, food is outstanding, and so is service - if you are looking for the perfect treat, this is certainly the place.”

Popular dishes: Scallop in a light curry sauce, pork with chickpea, cod with crab bisque, Scottish beef and cardamom and chocolate éclair.

Visit: 33-35 Castle Terrace, 0131 229 1222

10. 21212 Restaurant

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Such a beautiful place. Brilliant staff, delicious food and a super stunning space to drink and nibble in. Service was perfect and I loved that our waiter could tell us about each cheese we had in front of us (over 10 different pieces between two of us) very impressed.”

Popular dishes: Haggis porridge, Silk Road’ Sea Bass and broken Tart – with a vanilla custard heart, lemon flavoured barley, raspberries and a broken piece of pastry.

Visit: 3 Royal Terrace, 0131 523 1030

