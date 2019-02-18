Vote NOW for your favourite Chinese in Edinburgh as top 10 finalists revealed
The votes have been counted and verified, and today the top 10 finalists in the Evening News Chinese Restaurant of the Year competition have been revealed.
Whether it’s sitting in the restaurant and enjoying a more authentic experience, or eating a set meal takeaway for two in front of the TV, everyone has their favourite. Now, we want you tell us which of these Chinese food establishments in Edinburgh should be chosen as the winner. To vote from the list, simply return the coupon printed each day in the Evening News. Voting runs until March 2nd.
1. B&D's Kitchen, Dalry
B & D's Kitchen offers traditional Chinese and Cantonese cuisine, including a range of speciality dishes, and their website says the menu always changes depending on season and availability. Address: 214 Dalry Road, Dalry. Pic: Lisa Ferguson