Voting is now under way to find the Chippy of the Year 2019

We are on the lookout to find the best Chippy of 2019.
Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite.
Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.
We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.
Entries will appear in the paper and online until April 13, so you can vote for your favourite.
To vote from the list, pick up a copy of the Evening News and fill in the coupon on our chip shop competition page. Then, simply return the completed coupon to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.
Closing date for votes is April 20.
Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
VOTE FOR ONE OF THESE
01: Alandas Fish & Chip Shop, 252 High Street, Prestonpans
02: Aldo’s Take Away, 4 Sighthill Shopping Centre, Calder Road
03: Ali’s Fish Bar, 59 Pennywell Road
04: Angelo’s, 8 Lochend Road South
05: Barracuda Fish and Chips, 2 Northfield Drive
06: Bene’s, 12 Seton Place, Port Seton
07: Bene’s, 162 Canongate
08: Cafe Piccante, 7 East Norton Place
09: Cafe Piccante, 19 Broughton Street
10: Castle Rock Chip Shop, 87 Grassmarket
11: Clamshell, 148 High Street
12: concorde, 51 Home Street
13: Corbie Takeaway, 72 Main Street
14: Deap Sea, 2 Antigua Street
15: Dino’s, 56 Clerk Street, Loanhead
16: Dolphin’s Fish Bar, 36-38 North Junction Street
17: East Coast, 171-173 North High Street, Musselburgh
18: Eat n Joy, 49 Roseburn Terrace
19: Eatalias, 1 Brunswick Place
20: Foutainpark Fry, 187 Dundee Street
21: Fourways Fish Bar, 27 Main Street, Kirkliston
22: Franco’s, 113 High Street, Dalkeith
23: Franco’s, 11 Summerhall Place
24: Franco’s Chip Shop, 5-7 Comely Bank Road
25: Fryer’s Delight, 19 Gracemount Drive
26: Gino’s, 77 Saughton Road North
27: Gino’s Fish and Chip Shop, 43 Longstone Road
28: Giovani’s Ltd, 94 Northfield Broadway
29: Gloria’s, 19-21 High Street, Bonnyrigg
30: Golden Field, 7 Bogwood Court, Dalkeith
31: Gorefry, 3 Main Street, Gorebridge
32: Gorgie Fish Bar, 136-138 Gorgie Road
33: Javit’s Takeaway, 207-211 West Granton Road
34: Jaz’s, 27 High Street, Musselburgh
35: Jaz’s Fish Bar, 12 Woodburn Road, Dalkeith
36: Joe’s Fish Bar, 40 Southhouse Road
37: Joe’s Fish Bar, 54 High Street, Tranent
38: Jubilee Supper Room, 124 West Granton Road
39: L’Alba D’Oro, 7 Henderson Row
40: L’Aurora, 147 Main Street, Pathhead
41: La Campagnola, 11 Drumsheugh Place
42: Luca’s Takeaway, 69-71 Bread Street
43: Marchmont Takeaway, 98 Marchmont Road
44: Mario’s Fish and Chips, 5 The Loan, Loanhead
45: Mario’s Takeaway, 8 Calder Park
46: Merdo’s Takeaway, 12 Oxgangs Broadway
47: Morelli’s Fast Food, 45 Easthouses Road, Dalkeith
48: Mr Crolla’s, 97 High Street, Tranent
49: Nitten Chippy, 136 Main Street, Dalkeith
50: Pacific, 61 Mayfield Road
51: Picas Pizzeria, 2 Polton Street, Bonnyrigg
52: Rainbow Restaurant, 106 High Street, Musselburgh
53: Rapido Fish Bar, 77-79 Broughton Street
54: Roberto’s, 24 Duart Crescent
55: Sea Breeze, 8 Earlston Place
56: Sofia’s Fish Bar, 1 Pentland View Court, Currie
57: St Andrews, 284 Portobello High Street
58: Supper Bowl, 6 Drum Street
59: The Ballgreen Fryer, 203 Balgreen Road
60: The Cavaliere Fish Bar, 122 High Street, Dalkeith
61: The Chip Inn, 234 Oxgangs Terrace
62: The Frying Scotsman, 134B North High Street, Musselburgh
63: The Delta Fry, 53 Delta Drive, Musselburgh
64: The Friery, 90 Walter Scott Avenue
65: The Gold Sea, 137-139 Ferry Road
66: The Golden Bite Takeaway, 102 Portobello High Street
67: The Mermaid Fish Bar, 43-45 Leith Walk
68: The Montgomery, 5-7 Montgomery Street
69: The Pentland Fry, 539 Lanark Road, Juniper Green
70: The Rig, 29 Restalrig Road
71: The Station Takeaway, 10 Clifton Terrace
72: The Stenhouse Takeaway, 12 Stenhouse Cross
73: Tony’s Fish Bar, 52 Niddrie Mains Road
74: Townhouse Fish Bar, 17 Market Street, Haddington
75: Uncle Fish & Chips, 52 George IV Bridge