Voting is now under way to find the Chippy of the Year 2019

We are on the lookout to find the best Chippy of 2019.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.

Entries will appear in the paper and online until April 13, so you can vote for your favourite.

To vote from the list, pick up a copy of the Evening News and fill in the coupon on our chip shop competition page. Then, simply return the completed coupon to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

Closing date for votes is April 20.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

VOTE FOR ONE OF THESE

01: Alandas Fish & Chip Shop, 252 High Street, Prestonpans

02: Aldo’s Take Away, 4 Sighthill Shopping Centre, Calder Road

03: Ali’s Fish Bar, 59 Pennywell Road

04: Angelo’s, 8 Lochend Road South

05: Barracuda Fish and Chips, 2 Northfield Drive

06: Bene’s, 12 Seton Place, Port Seton

07: Bene’s, 162 Canongate

08: Cafe Piccante, 7 East Norton Place

09: Cafe Piccante, 19 Broughton Street

10: Castle Rock Chip Shop, 87 Grassmarket

11: Clamshell, 148 High Street

12: concorde, 51 Home Street

13: Corbie Takeaway, 72 Main Street

14: Deap Sea, 2 Antigua Street

15: Dino’s, 56 Clerk Street, Loanhead

16: Dolphin’s Fish Bar, 36-38 North Junction Street

17: East Coast, 171-173 North High Street, Musselburgh

18: Eat n Joy, 49 Roseburn Terrace

19: Eatalias, 1 Brunswick Place

20: Foutainpark Fry, 187 Dundee Street

21: Fourways Fish Bar, 27 Main Street, Kirkliston

22: Franco’s, 113 High Street, Dalkeith

23: Franco’s, 11 Summerhall Place

24: Franco’s Chip Shop, 5-7 Comely Bank Road

25: Fryer’s Delight, 19 Gracemount Drive

26: Gino’s, 77 Saughton Road North

27: Gino’s Fish and Chip Shop, 43 Longstone Road

28: Giovani’s Ltd, 94 Northfield Broadway

29: Gloria’s, 19-21 High Street, Bonnyrigg

30: Golden Field, 7 Bogwood Court, Dalkeith

31: Gorefry, 3 Main Street, Gorebridge

32: Gorgie Fish Bar, 136-138 Gorgie Road

33: Javit’s Takeaway, 207-211 West Granton Road

34: Jaz’s, 27 High Street, Musselburgh

35: Jaz’s Fish Bar, 12 Woodburn Road, Dalkeith

36: Joe’s Fish Bar, 40 Southhouse Road

37: Joe’s Fish Bar, 54 High Street, Tranent

38: Jubilee Supper Room, 124 West Granton Road

39: L’Alba D’Oro, 7 Henderson Row

40: L’Aurora, 147 Main Street, Pathhead

41: La Campagnola, 11 Drumsheugh Place

42: Luca’s Takeaway, 69-71 Bread Street

43: Marchmont Takeaway, 98 Marchmont Road

44: Mario’s Fish and Chips, 5 The Loan, Loanhead

45: Mario’s Takeaway, 8 Calder Park

46: Merdo’s Takeaway, 12 Oxgangs Broadway

47: Morelli’s Fast Food, 45 Easthouses Road, Dalkeith

48: Mr Crolla’s, 97 High Street, Tranent

49: Nitten Chippy, 136 Main Street, Dalkeith

50: Pacific, 61 Mayfield Road

51: Picas Pizzeria, 2 Polton Street, Bonnyrigg

52: Rainbow Restaurant, 106 High Street, Musselburgh

53: Rapido Fish Bar, 77-79 Broughton Street

54: Roberto’s, 24 Duart Crescent

55: Sea Breeze, 8 Earlston Place

56: Sofia’s Fish Bar, 1 Pentland View Court, Currie

57: St Andrews, 284 Portobello High Street

58: Supper Bowl, 6 Drum Street

59: The Ballgreen Fryer, 203 Balgreen Road

60: The Cavaliere Fish Bar, 122 High Street, Dalkeith

61: The Chip Inn, 234 Oxgangs Terrace

62: The Frying Scotsman, 134B North High Street, Musselburgh

63: The Delta Fry, 53 Delta Drive, Musselburgh

64: The Friery, 90 Walter Scott Avenue

65: The Gold Sea, 137-139 Ferry Road

66: The Golden Bite Takeaway, 102 Portobello High Street

67: The Mermaid Fish Bar, 43-45 Leith Walk

68: The Montgomery, 5-7 Montgomery Street

69: The Pentland Fry, 539 Lanark Road, Juniper Green

70: The Rig, 29 Restalrig Road

71: The Station Takeaway, 10 Clifton Terrace

72: The Stenhouse Takeaway, 12 Stenhouse Cross

73: Tony’s Fish Bar, 52 Niddrie Mains Road

74: Townhouse Fish Bar, 17 Market Street, Haddington

75: Uncle Fish & Chips, 52 George IV Bridge