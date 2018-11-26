Watch: Hibs and Hearts captains star in advert for new Edinburgh chip shop

Have your say

THE captains of Hibs and Hearts are starring in an advert for a new fish and chips restaurant.

Christophe Berra and David Gray appear together in the video for Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar this December.

They are seen making their way to the Victoria Street eaterie in the clip.

Bertie’s, run by the Vittoria Group, is also offering all season ticket holders at Hearts and Hibs a 20% discount.

The 300-cover Bertie’s restaurant in Edinburgh’s Old Town will be the Group’s first foray beyond the Italian food markets, having opened its first restaurant in 1970 in Leith.

The restaurant’s menu will be overseen by Vittoria Group’s Executive Chef, Spencer Wilson, who has created what he calls “Proper Fish and Chips”, using modern techniques and flavours applied to traditional British Chip Shop food.

Vittoria Group is also behind Italian restaurant brand Divino, Victoria on the Bridge, Victoria on the Walk and La Favorita and Taste of Italy.