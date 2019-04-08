You can get free cheesy bacon flatbreads at McDonald’s this week – here’s how

Have your say

Few things are more satisfying than a helping of fast food - and it tastes even better when the meal comes for free.

McDonald’s fans are in for a treat this week as the fast food chain is dishing out some tasty freebies for any customer who purchases a hot drink this week.

McDonald's is dishing out free cheesy bacon flatbreads this week

How to get free food

Any customer who buys a hot drink at McDonald’s this week will also receive a free cheesy bacon flatbread with their purchase.

The giveaway is running from Monday 8 to Sunday 14 April only.

To qualify for the offer, customers will need to order a hot drink using the McDonald’s app before 10.30am.

The giveaway is running from 8 to 14 April for customers who order a hot drink using the McDonalds app (Photo: McDonald's)

They will then be able to collect a cheesy bacon flatbread with their drink for no additional charge.

‘Perfect way to start the day’

A toasted flatbread filled with bacon and melted cheese, the food item is described by McDonald’s as “the perfect way to start the day” and normally costs £1.49.

The cheapest way to pick one up is to order a single shot of espresso for 79p.

Alternatively, customers can spend 99p on a cup of tea, or £1.39 for a regular coffee.

To get the freebie, customers will need to order the items for collection.

The offer is limited to one free flatbread per person, and it does not apply to those who use the drive thru service.