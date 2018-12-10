Popular Edinburgh restaurant Gordon’s Trattoria put up for sale

A long established family-run restaurant on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile has been put up for sale.

Gordon’s Trattoria has been put on the market after more than 35 years on the famous thoroughfare.

An Edinburgh institution, the restaurant is situated just 500 yards east of Edinburgh Castle and benefits from extremely high levels of footfall.

Having owned and operated the restaurant since 1982, current owners, Gordon Scott and his wife have decided to sell the popular eatery in order to enjoy their retirement.

Stuart Drysdale, Director at Christie & Co is handling the sale and comments, “I am delighted to be bringing this family run business to the market on a freehold basis. A number of high value lease transactions have gone through in the surrounding area in recent years, but the rarity of a freehold sale on the Royal Mile cannot be overstated. We expect local and international interest for this unique opportunity.”

The open plan restaurant provides seating for 62 covers, with additional seating outside for 24 covers.

The property was once the shop of legendary philanthropist James Gillespie, who went on to found the James Gillespie Hospital before his death in 1797.

