'Childhood 2.0' will be available to sample until Sunday 20 January 2019 at both restaurant sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow for £28.

1. Beef Burger Carpaccio, Ewes cheese, lettuce and mustard emulsion. Six by Nico other Buy a Photo

2. Fish Finger Salmon fish finger, pickled cucumber, horseradish and watercress. Six by Nico other Buy a Photo

3. Duck, Duck, Goose Roasted breast, leg cannelloni, spiced butternut squash and crispy queen kale. Six by Nico other Buy a Photo

4. Pot Noodle Chicken noodle, toasted corn, chestnut mushroom and chicken broth. Six by Nico other Buy a Photo

View more