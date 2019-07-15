10 exciting things to do in Edinburgh this weekend

Are you sometimes stuck for inspiration of what to do on your weekend off? Well look no further.

This is your guide to events going on in Edinburgh this weekend (Friday 19, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July 2019) - there’s something for everyone.

Friday

Here are some Friday evening activities you can enjoy after you’ve finished your week at work.

Edinburgh Food Festival: This Friday marks the beginning of Edinburgh’s Food Festival. George Square Gardens will see vendors offering up amazing food and drink from 12pm until late, and will run until July 28.

The Comedy Attic: For comedy loving night owls, get yourself down to the Beehive Inn at Grassmarket and watch three stand up comedians while enjoying a pint. Doors open at 10:30pm and tickets cost £9, which you can buy here.

Saturday

The Bodyguard: This Saturday is your last chance to catch Alexandra Burke in The Bodyguard at the Edinburgh Playhouse. You can choose between a 2:30pm matinee showing, or a 7:30pm evening showing of the international, award-winning musical. Tickets start from £13 and can be bought here.

The Proclaimers: You can catch the iconic Scottish duo playing at the Edinburgh Castle this weekend. Their performances on Saturday and Sunday are part of the Edinburgh Esplanade 2019 summer concerts. The show starts at 7pm and tickets can be bought here.

A Fete Worse Than Death! Afternoon Tea Murder Mystery: Enjoy some afternoon the while solving a murder mystery from Whodunnit Events. Takes place at Murrayfield Hotel & House at 1pm. You can buy tickets here.

Science Saturday: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at the National Museum of Scotland. There will be science themed activities, demonstrations and talks. The event is free and runs from 12pm till 4pm.

Sunday

The Lauriston Castle Teddy Bear’s Picnic: Pack a picnic, get the teddies and bring the family to Lauriston Castle for a morning of teddy bear themed fun. Teddy approved snacks will be provided, and there will also be a competition for the best dressed bear. Tickets cost £7 per person and can be booked online here.

Söderberg jazz Sunday: While there’s loads of jazz to see with the Jazz and Blues Festival having kicked off, Söderberg has been providing jazz performances on a Sunday year round. Starting from 5pm, these performances are free to come to - but you might as well treat yourself to a coffee or a cinnamon bun whilst you’re there.

Blood and Guts: The Twists and Turns of Edinburgh’s Medical History: For the morbid among us, why not join this walking tour from Surgeons Hall Museum which will take you through Edinburgh’s old town and hear tales of old Edinburgh, disease, dissection and some stomach churning methods of treatment. Starts at 2pm in front of Surgeons Hall Museum and tickets start from £9.50 and can be bought here.

Edinburgh Board Gamers: If you’re into all things board games, or want to be, then this is the event for you. With games like Pandemic, Settlers of Catan, Monopoly, Cluedo and loads more. This meet up at Noughts and Coffees Board Game Café runs from 11am to 7pm.