If you think family living in Edinburgh is out of your budget then think again as all these homes offer a chance for first-time buyers due to their reasonable price.

1. Three bed flat, Pilton Offers over GBP110,000. This spacious ground floor flat has three spacious bedrooms, a private garden and access to communal gardens.

2. Three bed flat, Calder Grove Guide price: GBP 85,000. This second floor flat has three double bedrooms, but requires renovation throughout.

3. Three bed flat, Gorgie Offers over GBP135,000. This spacious fourth floor flat has plenty of storage, lift service, a balcony and three double bedrooms.

4. Two bed flat, Granton Offers over GBP115,000. This two bedroom, dual aspect, ground floor flat has a private front garden, on-street parking and a modern kitchen.

