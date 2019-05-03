10 of the best party flats and houses in Scotland you can rent right now

Got a big party coming up?

If you have some celebrations on the horizon, or are just planning a get together with friends, a party flat or house could provide the perfect host location. From lavish to townhouses, to sprawling country retreats, here are 10 of the best party properties around Scotland that you can rent right now.

If you have some celebrations on the horizon a party flat or house could provide the perfect host location

2. Party flat, Edinburgh Located in the old town, just a five minute walk from the Royal Mile leading to Edinburgh Castle, this modern flat boasts two bedrooms, with three and five double beds in each, housing up to 16 guests. Book: https://bit.ly/2UZAefI

3. Marilyn's townhouse, Edinburgh This eight-bed house sleeps up to 30 guests in the centre of Edinburgh, and features a reception, dining and games room, complete with a pool table and salon to get ready for a night of celebration. Book: https://bit.ly/2PIllh0

4. Alexander House, Perthshire Sleeping up to 30 people in the house, annexe and yurts, this is ideal for a family celebration and includes all the mod cons inside, including a hot tub, swimming pool, tennis court and game room. Book: https://bit.ly/2ZSOCdk

