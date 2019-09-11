These new build homes in Edinburgh all feature brand new, modern fittings and are decorated to the highest standard

10 of the most affordable new build homes in Edinburgh currently on sale

On the hunt for a new property?

These new build homes in Edinburgh all feature brand new, modern fittings and are decorated to the highest standard, so you can move straight in and feel instantly at home. Here are 10 of the most desirable new build properties that are currently on the market - all for less than £250,000.

Located just five miles from the city centre in the south of Edinburgh, this three bedroom property offers good commuting links and is ideally suited to first time buyers. GBP 229,995

1. 3 bed terrace, Clippens Drive, EH17

Perfect for families, this home boasts a good sized lounge, open plan kitchen and dining area, and three generously sized bedrooms above, along with a family bathroom. GBP 233,995

2. 3 bed semi-detached, King's Haugh, Peffermill Road, EH16

This charming terraced house is laid out across two storeys and offers all of the contemporary features of a new build property within a vibrant location, and easy access to the city centre. GBP 195,000

3. 2 bed town house, The Laird, EH4

Located on a new development, this two storey home is beautifully designed with modern fittings and enjoys a large lounge overlooking the front garden. GBP 152,000

4. 2 bed terrace, Lasswade Road, EH17

