10 of the most affordable new build homes in Edinburgh currently on sale
On the hunt for a new property?
These new build homes in Edinburgh all feature brand new, modern fittings and are decorated to the highest standard, so you can move straight in and feel instantly at home. Here are 10 of the most desirable new build properties that are currently on the market - all for less than £250,000.
1. 3 bed terrace, Clippens Drive, EH17
Located just five miles from the city centre in the south of Edinburgh, this three bedroom property offers good commuting links and is ideally suited to first time buyers. GBP 229,995
This charming terraced house is laid out across two storeys and offers all of the contemporary features of a new build property within a vibrant location, and easy access to the city centre. GBP 195,000