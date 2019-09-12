10 signs Christmas is coming to Edinburgh too early
With summer winding down, people already seem to be thinking about Christmas, despite the fact that it’s still a few months away.
These are all the signs that you know Christmas has arrived way too early in Edinburgh.
1. The Dome puts up its Christmas decorations
The Christmas decorations at the Dome in Edinburgh are iconic, with tinsel and lights adorning the famous pillars on George Street. Donning their Christmas gear in October, that's when Edinburgh residents know Christmas is here
Christmas decorations and advent calendars are slowly making their way into shops earlier and earlier each year. It seems like shops have no shame selling Christmas gear when it's still temperatures of 20C
With Primark announcing its line of Christmas jumpers in the past merely at the end of September, it seems like the clothing chain is happy to bypass Halloween altogether and launch straight into the festivities
4. Shopping in Princes Street slowly becomes a nightmare - again
With the chaos of the Fringe over with, Edinburgh folks don't get to enjoy a quiet city centre for too long, as before you know it, shopping on Princes Street will become a nightmare again as people begin stocking up for Christmas