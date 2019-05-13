12 of the best vegetarian and vegan restaurants to visit in Edinburgh

With the growing popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetarianism, there’s never been a better time to meat-free (at least for one or two days a week). Expanding your culinary horizons and considering a vegetarian restaurant for the next time you eat out, doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour, in fact the capital’s green eateries are more than capable of going head to head with the city’s best. So for anyone keen to reduce their meat consumption, and those who already adhere to a vegetarian diet, here are some of the best meat-free options in Edinburgh.

1. Henderson's An Edinburgh institution, Hendersons has been flying the veggie flag since 1962, but isnt resting on its laurels. On the menu, youll find such virtuous veggie delights as apricot and lentil soup and spicy bean enchiladas. other Buy a Photo

2. David Bann Unique in Edinburgh as a high-end, luxury dining experience that is entirely vegetarian, David Bann boasts a creative menu with dishes such as: chilli pancake with grilled sweet potato, courgette and chocolate sauce. other Buy a Photo

3. Kalpna Most Indian restaurants are a good bet for meat-free meals, but the much-loved Kalpna, is a particularly safe choice given that the whole menu is vegetarian, so theres no danger of the veggie options being an afterthought. other Buy a Photo

4. Nova Pizza Vegetarian Kitchen Authentic and inventive Nova Pizza Vegetarian Kitchen is a cosy little family-run Italian eatery in the New Town with an entirely meat-free menu and plenty of vegan options too. other Buy a Photo

View more