12 vegetarian and vegan restaurants to try in Edinburgh

Whether you're vegan, veggie or flexitarian, eating out should never be boring.

Here are some of the best vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Edinburgh where you’ll find exciting dishes and plenty of choice.

(Photo: Hendersons)

Harmonium

(60 Henderson Street, EH6 6DE)

The sister restaurant of Stereo & Co in Glasgow, Harmonium is a vegan gastropub tucked away on Henderson Street in Leith. Established in 2017, it has carved out a spot for itself as one of the best places in Edinburgh to enjoy plant-based food.

The restaurant serves vegan versions of burgers, fish and chips and mac n cheese and offers a selection of cocktails that’s almost impossible to choose from.

(Photo: Naked Bakery)

Novapizza

(42 Howe Street, EH3 6TH)

Vegetarian and vegan-friendly Italian restaurant, Novapizza, does everything you’d want from a regular Italian restaurant.

With locally-sourced and well presented veggie pizza and pasta dishes, Novapizza also has a wide selection of white pizzas for those that would rather forgo cheese.

(Photo: Paradise Palms)

You’ll also find cruelty-free versions of meaty favourites such as Amatriciana and Bolognese.

Paradise Palms

(41 Lothian Street, EH1 1HB)

This funky, tropical-themed bar and restaurant serves up American diner-style soul food that’s entirely vegetarian.

That means burgers, loaded fries, southern-fried seitan (a meat alternative), buffalo cauliflower and more.

Paradise Palms also has an extensive drinks menu, ranging from classic cocktails to sharing teapots.

David Bann

(56-58 St Mary’s Street, EH1 1SX)

For something more upmarket in vegetarian dining, look no further than David Bann.

Moving into fine dining territory, this modern restaurant is situated just off the Royal Mile and takes inspiration from around the globe, with risottos, curries, cheese boards and an extensive selection of desserts.

Karma Kebab

(32 South Clerk Street, EH8 9PR)

Edinburgh’s only vegan kebab shop, Karma Kebab is certainly filling a niche for vegetarians who miss a greasy, comfort-food snack.

With freshly made food each day, Karma Kebab offers vegan kebabs filled with seitan doner, falafel, salad and sides including vegan poutine.

You can also get a meal deal consisting of a kebab, chips and a soft drink for £10.

Hendersons Salad Table Restaurant

(94 Hanover Street, EH2 1DR)

Serving contemporary vegan and vegetarian food made with organic ingredients, Hendersons Salad Table Restaurant offers plenty of fresh salads, soups, contemporary art displays and nightly live music.

Established in 1962, Hendersons also has two cafes and a deli in the city.

Naked Bakery

(24a Hill Street, EH2 3JZ)

Naked Bakery allows you to treat yourself, regardless of dietary restrictions.

One downside of being a veggie is that desserts often contain hidden meaty ingredients such as gelatin, and for vegans, sweet treats can be a minefield.

Naked Bakery takes the guesswork out of satisfying your sweet tooth with a fully vegan menu – most of which can also be made gluten-free.

Thrive Bar & Kitchen

(171 Bruntsfield Place, EH10 4DG)

Thrive’s mission is to serve up fresh, vibrant vegan and veggie food in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere.

Looking to shake off the stigma that vegetarian food is boring, Thrive’s menu doesn’t have any sandwiches on it – instead focusing on bowls and plant-based alternatives.

Dishes include Thrive chilli nachos and teriyaki tofu.

You can also find vegan wines, craft brews and cocktails.

Kalpna

(2-3 St Patrick Square, EH8 9EZ)

Having opened in 1975, Indian restaurant Kalpna is one of Edinburgh’s most established institutions for vegan and vegetarian food.

Utilising local produce where possible, the restaurant keeps many of its much-loved favourites from its original menu while introducing dishes to reflect contemporary Indian cooking.

Beetroot Sauvage

(33-41, Ratcliffe Terrace, EH9 1SX)

An animal-free cafe, wellness centre and yoga studio, Beetroot Sauvage is the perfect place to nourish your body and soul.

There’s an all-day breakfast menu, brunch and lunch menu, with everything from cooked breakfasts to healthy smoothies.

The cafe also claims to have the best vegan cheeses in Edinburgh.

Holy Cow

(34 Elder Street, EH1 3DX)

This small, independent cafe in the heart of the city specialises in locally-sourced seasonal ingredients and everything on the menu is 100% vegan.

It offers up popular vegan burgers and sandwiches served with delicious chunky chips.

There’s also a great range of vegan drinks and cakes, ranging from cheesecakes to banoffee pie and lemon drizzle.

Seeds for the Soul

(167 Bruntsfield Place, EH10 4DG)

With a cosy seating area adorned with fairy lights and the works of local artists, Seeds for the Soul is a great spot for vegans in Bruntsfield.

The hearty brunch menu includes avocado and seitan bacon on toast, sweet pancakes and a full vegan breakfast, while for lunch you can get cheeseburgers, hot dogs, wraps or healthy bowls. The cafe also offers a catering service for vegan and gluten-free cakes.