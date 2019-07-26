13 new Edinburgh bars and restaurants to try this summer
Treat yourself to a night out in the capital this summer thanks to one of these newly opened bars and restaurants.
From Thai soups to classic Italian and cocktails aboard a luxury liner, there's something for all nights out in Edinburgh this summer.
1. Cafe Ink
Edinburgh Printmakers' Cafe Ink has had a makeover and is now ready to pop into for lunch, which includes vegan and veggie options.
jpimedia
2. Damm Twenty Seven
The Victoria, which shut last year, has been undergoing an extensive renovation to turn it into Damm27, a European style eatery which opened recently.
other
3. Fingal
Opened in January, this luxury liner is open to non-residential bookings for dinner and drinks, and recently unveiled a delicious new cocktail menu.
other
4. Grazing by Mark Greenaway
The bistro at Edinburghs Waldorf Astoria is now home to celebrated chef, Mark Greenaway and his team.
other
