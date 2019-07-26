Picture: Shutterstock

13 new Edinburgh bars and restaurants to try this summer

Treat yourself to a night out in the capital this summer thanks to one of these newly opened bars and restaurants.

From Thai soups to classic Italian and cocktails aboard a luxury liner, there's something for all nights out in Edinburgh this summer.

Edinburgh Printmakers' Cafe Ink has had a makeover and is now ready to pop into for lunch, which includes vegan and veggie options.

1. Cafe Ink

Edinburgh Printmakers' Cafe Ink has had a makeover and is now ready to pop into for lunch, which includes vegan and veggie options.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Victoria, which shut last year, has been undergoing an extensive renovation to turn it into Damm27, a European style eatery which opened recently.

2. Damm Twenty Seven

The Victoria, which shut last year, has been undergoing an extensive renovation to turn it into Damm27, a European style eatery which opened recently.
other
Buy a Photo
Opened in January, this luxury liner is open to non-residential bookings for dinner and drinks, and recently unveiled a delicious new cocktail menu.

3. Fingal

Opened in January, this luxury liner is open to non-residential bookings for dinner and drinks, and recently unveiled a delicious new cocktail menu.
other
Buy a Photo
The bistro at Edinburghs Waldorf Astoria is now home to celebrated chef, Mark Greenaway and his team.

4. Grazing by Mark Greenaway

The bistro at Edinburghs Waldorf Astoria is now home to celebrated chef, Mark Greenaway and his team.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4