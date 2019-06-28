20 Edinburgh restaurants that have closed over the past 18 months

The number of restaurants going bust in 2018 across Scotland was the highest on record, and many of them were in Edinburgh.

The rise in use of delivery apps like UberEats and Deliveroo combined with tough competition among restaurants and soaring rental prices has put pressure on restaurant owners - who in many cases are struggling to make ends meet.

Serrano & Manchego, Edinburgh. Picture: John Blower, Flickr

The number of restaurants going bust increased from 73 in 2017 to 136 in 2018 according to accountancy firm French Duncan LLP. This marks a startling 86.2% rise in closures in just one year.

Eileen Blackburn, head of restructuring and debt advisory at French Duncan LLP, said: “A near doubling of the number of restaurant failures in one year is a quite alarming reflection of the state of the sector.”

The Centre for Retail Research forecast that 10,950 jobs will be lost across the casual dining sector across the UK in 2019, with independent restaurants being hit the hardest.

Here are 20 Edinburgh restaurants that have closed since the start of 2018.

Food at Restaurant Mark Greenaway. Picture: Flickr

Jamie's Italian

Jamie's Italian restaurant at the Assembly Rooms and Rose street closed in May 2019 after the chain went into administration. In 2018 the TV chef's restaurant business was more than £71 million in debt. The Edinburgh and Glasgow branches were the only two left in Scotland after the Aberdeen branch closed its doors in January 2017.

Restaurant Mark Greenaway

Mark Greenaway decided to shut his restaurant on North Castle Street in September 2018 so that he could focus on his new project. Grazing by Mark Greenaway, his new restaurant venture, opened at the Waldorf Astoria in April.

Cafe de la Post

The French cafe and restaurant in the heart of Newington closed for renovations in early 2019 but sadly hasn't reopened.

Diablo Loco

This Mexican eatery and bar in Newington billed itself as "a tequila soaked, mezcal dripping party den serving up a sinful selection of first class drinks and authentic Mexican eats," but it sadly closed in 2018. It has been replaced by Sonder, a modern Scottish restaurant.

Valvona & Crolla

Valvona & Crolla on Multrees Walk was forced to close due to increased competition around St Andrew Square and the building work at St James Centre which reduced footfall in the area. The top notch Italian deli and cafe, which supplies the Royals with cheese, is still open on Elm Row as well as having two outlets within Jenners.

No.8 Lister Square

The Gastrobar in the Quartermile specialised in fine British fare but closed due to oversupply of gastropubs in the area and high running costs in this very central part of Edinburgh.

Earthy

Earthy, the well-loved eco restaurant and shop, closed its Canonmills branch in September 2017 due to the landlord demolishing the building for a new housing development. The rest of the business moved into administration in January 2018.

Serrano & Manchego

This Spanish tapas restaurant which sold Iberian goodies sadly closed in October. The owners decided to focus on their other ventures in the city which include El Barrio.

Khushi’s

One of the best Indian restaurants in Edinburgh, the much-loved Khushi’s on Antigua Street, closed its doors on 31 December 2018. A statement on their website said: “Khushi's Edinburgh will be searching for a new location which allows us to go back to our roots, smaller scale relaxed dining more like the Khushi's of old and we will be open again as soon as possible.”

Norn

Norn closed in 2018 after husband and wife team Laura and Scott Smith decided to depart. Together they have launched Fhior on Broughton Street.

Café Marlayne

The bustling bistro with a menu of French classics closed its Antigua Street venue but its Thistle Street venue is still open.

The Dogs

The Dogs was a Hanover Street institution and sadly closed in October 2018 due to tough market conditions. The owner told the Edinburgh Evening news of how his business had been decimated by the number of new licences granted around St Andrew Square and the Christmas market.

La Cerise

This vegan friendly restaurant on Leith’s Great Junction Street, which made artisan ice cream, is now closed.

Trenchtown

The vibrant Caribbean restaurant closed in January this year. “A visit to Trenchtown involves plenty of good tings,” wrote restaurant critic Gaby Soutar in The Scotsman.

Miya

This Japanese restaurant on Morrison Street closed down without any explanation.

Iris

This chic Thistle street restaurant served European cuisine with a spin and opened just as the credit crunch began to bite. Sadly it is now closed.

Lovage

Close to the Royal Mile, Lovage once served upscale European cuisine using Scottish produce.

Seasons

The Vietnamese restaurant on Broughton Street closed possibly due to stiff competition in the area although they made no statement.

Belted Burgers

This casual restaurant on Frederick Street was inspired by the black and white Belted Galloway Cow. It was the only restaurant in Edinburgh to exclusively use Galloway beef for its delicious burgers.

Sygn

Sygn Bar and Kitchen was tucked away on Charlotte Lane and served great quality burgers. It also ran cocktail masterclasses and parties but sadly it’s no longer.