5k gin run in East Lothian offers runners chance to enjoy 5 great gins along the way
A new gin run is set to combine two popular interests - with running fans able to enjoy four different gins and a cocktail along its 5km route.
The Gin Run is being organised by Archerfield Walled Garden in East Lothian, and will see runners take to the Archerfield estate to enjoy a 5k with a difference.
The sociable run will see runners enjoy gin serves at each 1k marker from four of the area’s top gin distilleries – including Eden Mill, The Old Curiosity Distillery, Fidra Gin and the Holyrood Distillery – before finishing off at the finish line with a gin cocktail.
A spokesperson for the North Berwick estate said: “Step away from the FitBit – it’s not that kind of run. Gather like minded friends and assemble for a run like no other.
“Every entrant will receive a goody bag and a gin cocktail at the end of the race and there’s no need to dash off afterwards – we will have a DJ and pizzas from Big Blu in our courtyard plus all of the gin distillers will be there to chat about their gin.”
Taking place on the 26th October, the organisers say the event will be a fun occasion where those taking part can walk, jog, or run the route with no medals given out for timed runs.
Those not taking part in the run itself can still come along to the event meet the gin makers who will be setting up shop in the Courtyard and enjoy Archerfield Walled Garden’s trails, walks, cafe, shop and children’s play area.
Tickets for those registering online ahead of the run (and before the 19th Oct) will be £25 per person, while those waiting until the day of the run will be charged £30.