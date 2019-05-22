7 of the best garden furniture deals in Scotland

Now that the weather is beginning to heat up, it's a sign that summer is well and truly on the horizon.
And with plenty of sunshine to soak up over the next few months, most of us will be looking forward to spending some time outdoors.
If you're keen to bask in the heat in your back garden, there are currently some great value deals on garden furniture so you can relax in style. Here are seven of the best.
Bali Corner Sofa Set, £200
Reduced from £250, this corner sofa provides the perfect spot to laze in the sunshine and comes with cushions included.
It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and includes a glass top table to rest your drink on.
Available at B&M stores
Hampton Relaxer, £59.99
Put your feet up in this reclining chair, complete with an adjustable padded headrest for added comfort.
The chairs are priced at £59.99, or you can take two home for £100.
Available at Glendoick Garden Centre
Six Piece Round Patio Set, £65
If you are planning on having guests round for some al fresco dining this summer, this six piece patio set is ideal for hosting intimate parties or barbecues.
The set includes a table, four chairs and a parasol, and comes with a 12 month warranty.
Available at Wilko stores
Gardenline Blue Mosaic Bistro Set, £69.99
Perfect for those with a limited amount of space in their garden, this mosaic bistro set includes a table and two folding chairs, and provides a stylish spot to enjoy a morning coffee in the sun.
Available at Aldi stores
Florenville Four Seater Garden Furniture Set, £225
Made from solid eucalyptus wood with a natural oil finish, this outdoor dining set comfortably seats four and comes with foldable chairs so it is easy to store when not in use.
Available at Homebase stores
Florabest Acacia Garden Bench, £59.99
Ideal for couples, this two person bench provides a stylish addition to your garden or patio.
The bench is weather resistant, so it won't be damaged in the event of rain, and it comes with a three year warranty.
Available at Lidl stores
Cannes 4/8 Seater Black Rattan Cube Set With 4 Footstools and Parasol, £856
Reduced from £1,197, shoppers can make a saving of £341 on this four to eight seater garden set, which includes a tempered glass top table, four armchairs and four matching footstools.
The stools are stackable making them easy to store and the set is completed with a large white parasol, to offer some shade from the sun.
Available at Morale Garden Furniture