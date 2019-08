From one and two bedroom flats to first-time buyer houses, all these Edinburgh homes are available at a cheaper price as they need some renovations. But despite this, they all offer bags of potential for anyone looking to get on the property ladder.

1. Two bed flat, Queensferry Road This two bed renovation project is up for auction at GBP65,000.

2. Three bed flat, Calder View This three bed flat is on the market for offers over GBP85,000.

3. Three bed house, Kirkliston This three bed home with private garden is on the market for offers over GBP100,000.

4. One bed flat, Hawthornvale, Newhaven This one bedroom flat in a traditional tenement is on the market for offers over GBP105,000.

