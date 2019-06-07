Sunday lunch

9 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Edinburgh - according to TripAdvisor

If you enjoy a tasty roast dinner, then Edinburgh has a multitude of places which offer delicious Sunday lunches.

These are nine of the best places for a Sunday roast in and around Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor reviews.

"This was a generous plateful of food prepared by folk who really know what they're doing. Beef that was pink and meltingly tender, vegetables cooked to perfection.

1. The Ox

I've been twice for the Sunday roast and it was the best I've ever eaten! Beautifully cooked meat and veg.

2. Chop House Leith

Lovely Sunday roast. Really friendly and efficient staff.

3. Kyloe

Best Sunday lunch in Edinburgh.This is the 2nd time we have visited for Sunday lunch and it didnt disappoint.

4. The Bon Vivant

