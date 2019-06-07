9 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Edinburgh - according to TripAdvisor
If you enjoy a tasty roast dinner, then Edinburgh has a multitude of places which offer delicious Sunday lunches.
These are nine of the best places for a Sunday roast in and around Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. The Ox
"This was a generous plateful of food prepared by folk who really know what they're doing. Beef that was pink and meltingly tender, vegetables cooked to perfection.
2. Chop House Leith
I've been twice for the Sunday roast and it was the best I've ever eaten! Beautifully cooked meat and veg.
3. Kyloe
Lovely Sunday roast. Really friendly and efficient staff.
4. The Bon Vivant
Best Sunday lunch in Edinburgh.This is the 2nd time we have visited for Sunday lunch and it didnt disappoint.
