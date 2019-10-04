A winter rooftop terrace has arrived in Edinburgh and offering guests speciality cocktails and cosy blankets

A city centre rooftop bar has revealed this week that Highland Park single malt will takeover their terrace throughout autumn to offer a winter rooftop through autumn and the festive season.

From 3 October, Cold Town House in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket is partnering with the Orcadian single malt to create a menu of Highland Park cocktails and guests will also be able to stay cosy whilst relaxing by one of the newly installed fire pits wrapped up in a faux fur blankets.

The single malt will warm guests from the inside

The rooftop takeover will be in place until the end of January 2020.

READ MORE: First look: New Edinburgh bar and brewery Cold Town House to open in Grassmarket

Scott McCaffer, brand manager of Highland Park, said “We are delighted to partner with Cold Town House on our first Highland Park winter terrace in Edinburgh.

“The specially selected cocktails and branding create an Orkney pop-up in the capital for consumers to enjoy over the festive period.”

Jamie Butcha, deputy manager at Cold Town House said: “As the nights begin to draw in and it starts to get a bit chillier outside, we are all looking forward to snuggling up by the fire with a cosy blanket and hot drink.

READ MORE: Quirky Edinburgh pub with brewery opens at former Grassmarket church site

“At Cold Town House we are getting into the spirit of things by welcoming Highland Park to our famous roof-top terrace. Throughout autumn until 31 January guests will be able to sip on a warming Highland Park cocktail whilst cosying up by the fire pits and gazing up to our uninterrupted view of Edinburgh Castle.

“We can’t wait to fully embrace the changing of the seasons and welcome our guests to discover what Highland Park has in store!”

Unveiled to the public in March, Cold Town House, which is the home of Cold Town Beer, offers three floors of food and drink featuring beers brewed on site and authentic stone baked Neapolitan pizza.

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.