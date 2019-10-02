Amazon Prime's Scotch whisky show wraps up filming in Edinburgh

A trio of wine and spirits professionals completed the filming of the second season of their Amazon Prime show last week in the Capital.

Helena Nicklin, Aidy Smith and Colin Hampden-White are wine and spirits writers and the presenters of The Three Drinkers do Scotch Whisky.

The travelogue, which is more entertainment than documentary, is available to watch on Amazon Prime and sees the three cover the Scotland, from Dufftown to Islay, taking in incredible landscapes and visiting prime whisky locations across the country.

Closing the show in Edinburgh, the three filmed at Bow Bar, Whiski Rooms, Summerhall, The Real Mary King’s Close and Firkin Gin and at George Street, Thistle Street and Arthur’s Seat as they tested and blended spirits at the end of last week.

Nicklin said: “For this trip, we’ve been to Jura, we’ve been to the Highlands, around Elgin, Dunkeld, and we’re finishing off in Edinburgh.

“I think it was nice to start off in Jura, with the wild countryside with no-one around, and end somewhere so central to Scotland.”

Season one is already available to watch on Amazon Prime with the second season due to be released on the platform in early December.

The show itself intends to highlight the best of Scotland and of Scotch whisky, while making it accessible to those who may be new to the spirit.

Smith said: “We originally came up with the idea because we’re wine and spirits journalists by trade, we enjoy a drink and were sitting in a bar in London saying that there was nothing decent on TV that involves drinks, so we decided ‘Lets do something – let’s do it ourselves.’ It’s the right time to make it, whisky right now is booming.”

Hampden-White, who has written about whisky for 10 years, knew the people in the industry who could help make it happen.

Smith added: “It’s really a beautiful example of the whisky world coming together to support something completely new and saying, ‘Yes we want to be involved in this.’”

Nicklin said: “We’re shining a light on Scotland, we know with things like the popularity of Outlander and such that people are interested in coming – it’s a visual love letter to the country and we’re highlighting the best bits.”

