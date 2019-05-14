Andrew Fairlie to be honoured at special dinner

The life of Scotland's greatest chef Andrew Fairlie will be celebrated at a special dinner in his honour as part of Mhor Festival on May 24.

Andrew Fairlie played a key role in the annual Friday Night Feast at the three-day Mhor Festival near Balquhidder, Perthshire, for several years. This year it will be held in memory of the 2 Michelin starred chef who passed away in January.

Chick + Pea

Featuring five courses by five of the Scotland’s most inspirational chefs, the feast will be a celebration of the world class talent and outstanding produce Andrew showcased in his restaurant at Gleneagles Hotel.

Now in its 8th year, the menu will feature dishes by Neil Forbes of Café St Honore, Frederic Berkmiller of l’escargot blue and l’escargot blanc, Lorna McNee of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Marysia Paszkowska of Monachyle Mhor Hotel, Nick Nairn of Nick Nairn’s Cook School and The Kailyard,

“Andrew was well loved and will be much missed at Mhor Festival this year. He was a regular here and helped make the feast the great celebration it now is so it is only right that we stage it this year in his honour” said Lisa Lewis who organises the festival with her husband, Tom.

Proceeds from the Mhor Festival, which this year is focussing on wellness, fundraising will go to Andrew’s chosen charity; Cornhill MacMillan Centre in Perth.

This year's Mhor Festival will focus on wellness

This year’s feast goers will dine in the dappled light of one of the world’s largest mirror balls, to the live soundtrack of celebrated Scottish singer songwriter Carol Laula.

Set in the surroundings of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, award-winning Mhor Festival will welcome hundreds of guests, performers, artists, producers and creators from across the UK to its annual gathering.

Taking place between the 24th and 26th of May, Mhor Festival is organised by The Mhor Collection and takes place in the grounds of the award winning Monachyle Mhor Hotel, Balquhidder, in the midst of Rob Roy country.

Mhor Festival is focusing its line-up on discussing a key trend of 2019, wellness. The festival is leading the way in putting experience at the heart of wellbeing and encourages guests to rediscover their wild side by getting back in touch with nature and themselves.

Key speakers include author Gabriella Bennett, who will be discussing her newly published book ‘The Art of Coorie’ and what it is to build a strong connection with the sense of oneness and what surrounds you, be that landscapes, people or activities.

Outdoor Swimming Society Ambassador, Calum MacLean, will also be sharing the stories of his water-based escapades. Brave festival goers are also welcome to take a dip into Loch Voil and immerse themselves in the true meaning of wellness.

Throughout the weekend, guests are encouraged to discover new skills and activities through a range of demonstrations and workshops held in the festival’s Dutch barn. Activities on offer range from bread making to lino painting and all festival guests are welcome to take part. Classes are bookable in advance.

The festival will also be adding to its foodie line up by introducing the Food Hall, showcasing some of Scotland’s finest produce and producers. The Mhor Collection will be serving sweet and savoury delights from their Mhor Bread and Mhor Fish.

Guest producers include Chick and Pea, Babu kitchen and Nomad Pizza. From coffee to kombucha, churros to charcuterie, there’s something to tingle every taste bud.

Wellness will be explored in the food and drink industry with guests treated to discussions with specialist foragers, herbalists and nutritionists. Experts in mental health and wellbeing will also take the stage to talk through their stories and give advice.