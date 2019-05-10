Author Ian Rankin cashes in on Edinburgh mansion after £2.1 million sale

REBUS author Ian Rankin has banked a profit after selling his Edinburgh mansion for more than £2.1 million.

The Scots writer has sold the plush home where he has lived for the last 16 years after downsizing to a flat in the city.

Rankin, 59, and his wife Miranda bought the eight bedroom house in the affluent Merchiston district for £1.6 million in 2003 as royalties rolled in from sales of his books about the Edinburgh detective.

The area became known as 'Writer's Block' as at one time Rankin, Harry Potter author JK Rowling and Alexander McCall Smith all lived there.

The house was not advertised on the open market but property records reveal it was sold to a couple from Edinburgh for £2,150,000 last month.

The property is a three-storey detached Victorian villa which was built in the 1870s.

Rankin told earlier this year how he was making the exact same home switch as his fictional detective's nemesis Big Ger Cafferty.

In a previous book in the best-selling Rebus series, Rankin moved crime boss Cafferty from a large home in the city's Merchiston area to a luxury apartment in the Quartermile development.

The author said he had switched from 'hero to villain' as Rebus' flat in the books is where he lived when he wrote the first novel in the series.

He said: "Here's a bizarre thing, Rebus lives and always has done in Arden Street in Edinburgh which is not an area he would realistically live in because it's all students.

"It's four storey tenements, 19th century, and it's a student area but he has always lived there because that's where I was staying when I wrote the first Rebus novel.

"Cafferty lives in a lovely penthouse apartment in what's called Quartermile which used to be the old infirmary, the old hospital in Edinburgh. That's where I'm moving to in a couple of months.

"We are selling our big house and we are downsizing into Cafferty's apartment."

He added: "I think that's really weird. I'm sure a psycho analyst could make much of the fact I have gone from being the hero of my books to the villain of my books.

"My personal trajectory has been from hero to villain."

Fife-born Rankin is donating an archive of his work, letters, and papers to the National Library of Scotland. He had gathered the material into 19 boxes while preparing for his house move.

In A House of Lies, which was published last year, is the 22nd Rebus novel. A new television series featuring the detective is also being planned.

Gregory Burke, the playwright who wrote Black Watch, the much-lauded National Theatre of Scotland play, is working on the script for the new television version of Rankin's famous character.