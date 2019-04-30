Avengers: Endgame star Thor drink Innis & Gunn - here's how fans can get free beer in Edinburgh

Did you notice Thor drink a bottle of Innis & Gunn in the recently released Avenger: Endgame film?

No, neither did we in fairness.

But not to worry, it was a little tricky to spot.

Some eagle-eyed cinema goers spotted Thor, King of Asgard, reaching for an Innis & Gunn in box office smash hit movie, which released on Friday.

And to commemorate the occasion, Innis & Gunn are now offering beer fans in Edinburgh the chance to get their mitts on a free bottle.

To celebrate the Godly endorsement, Innis & Gunn is offering a free bottle of The Original to anyone visiting the Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom on Lothian Road in Edinburgh this weekend 3-5 May. All they need to do is ask for a ‘Beer of Kings’ on arrival.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn founder and Master Brewer, said: “As brand endorsements go, this one is pretty God. Avengers: Endgame is amazing, and to see one of the best-loved characters enjoying one of our best-loved beers is pretty special.

"We’re so pleased we made it into what is undoubtedly one of the major cultural events of the year that we’d like to give everyone of drinking age the opportunity to enjoy one of our beers for free.

"So, just pop into the Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom on Lothian Road in Edinburgh and ask for a Beer of Kings at the bar.

"Or, if you want to go a step further and come dressed as the man himself we’ll cover your first round. Just don’t get hammered.”

TS & CS

- Over 18’s only

- 1 X 330ml bottle of The Original per person per visit

- Valid on 3rd – 5th May 2019 in Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom, Edinburgh; Innis & Gunn Beer Kitchens Glasgow and Dundee