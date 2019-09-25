Award-winning Leith pub celebrates first birthday with limited edition whisky

An award-winning Leith pub has released a specially selected and limited edition single cask malt in partnership with a Highland distillery to mark its first anniversary.

Nauticus, which won Pub of the Year 2019 at the Great British Pub Awards, has teamed up with Glenglassaugh Distillery to create just 275 bottles of whisky, named Cask 288.

Kyle Jamieson and Iain McPherson celebrate one year at Nauticus

The contents of Cask 288 was distilled in 2011 and has been matured in a Sauternes hogshead barrel for eight years before being bottled at cask strength this May.

The expression was chosen for its distinctive character developed through wine cask ageing.

Kyle Jamieson, co-owner at Nauticus said: “This single cask Glenglassaugh bottling is a special landmark for us as we celebrate our first birthday.

“After sampling about 12 single malts from across the Highland region, this Glenglassaugh cask was a clear winner for us and stood out with its fantastic character.

“Our ethos in Nauticus is to always put Scottish produce and Leith’s rich wine and spirits history under the spotlight.

“We believe this specific cask captures this perfectly in whisky form.”

The whisky has notes of ‘butterscotch, baked pineapple, sherried fruit with caramel and sea air’ which develops into a ‘salted honeycomb and chocolate with pineapple fondant’ flavour when tasted.

Dr. Rachel Barrie, Master Blender at Glenglassaugh Distillery, said: “This limited expression is a beautifully layered whisky that has been shaped and nurtured by the distillery’s coastal location and the elements surrounding our warehouses, boasting a delicious contrast of sweet flavour from the Sauternes oak with a hint of saltiness from the North Sea air that breaths into our casks.

“It’s been fantastic to work with the Nauticus team to bottle a really unique single malt in celebration of one of Scotland’s most exciting bars.”

The Glenglassaugh 2011 Cask 288 is available to purchase for £64.95 from Nauticus and Royal Mile Whiskies.